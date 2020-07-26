Bournemouth and Watford relegated from Premier League

Watford and Bournemouth were relegated from Premier League on Sunday – the final day of the rearranged season.

Two of Bournemouth, Watford and Aston Villa were looking to avoid joining already relegated Norwich in the Championship next season.

Villa did what they needed to, securing a 1-1 draw at West Ham and ensuring their safety.

Bournemouth sealed a comprehensive 3-1 win over Everton, but it was not enough as they finished in 18th position.

Watford's stay in the Premier League ended as they lost to Arsenal 3-2 despite showing good fight.

The Hornets knew their fate was out of their hands heading into the game at the Emirates Stadium and, despite rallying after falling three goals behind, they ultimately suffered defeat.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a first-half brace either side of Kieran Tierney's first Arsenal goal. Troy Deeney's penalty reduced the arrears before the break and former Danny Welbeck pulled another back but Watford finished 19th.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, needed to win and hope Aston Villa and Watford both lost but despite the Hornets going down at Arsenal, Villa's draw at West Ham meant that at no point did Eddie Howe's side move out of the bottom three.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe walks off after the Premier League match at Goodison Park. PA

Goals from Josh King and Dominic Solanke either side of Moise Kean's equaliser and a late one from Junior Stanislas after a Jordan Pickford error ended Everton's 11-match unbeaten home run.

It was a close call for Villa as Jack Grealish helped them escape relegation by the skin of their teeth after a draw at West Ham.

The Villa captain came up with the goal which should have settled their nerves six minutes from the end.

However, moments later Grealish deflected in Andriy Yarmolenko's shot to leave the visitors hanging on, knowing another West Ham goal would send them down.

Yet Villa, who were seven points from safety heading into their game against Crystal Palace on July 12, held on to escape the drop by a single point. In the end, the four-match unbeaten run Dean Smith's men managed at the end of the season, including wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal, pushed them over the finish line.