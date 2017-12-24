Abu Dhabi
UAE
Sunday Dec 24, 2017
24°
H:24 °
L:19 °
H:25 °
L:15 °
L:14 °
H:23 °
L:18 °
L:16 °
EMU
Sunday Dec 24,2017
Dozens feared dead in Philippine mall inferno
Federal judge partially lifts Trump's latest refugee restrictions
Yemen's Houthi rebels 'suffer major losses', army spokesman says
North Korea slams new UN sanctions as an 'act of war'
Frustration as passengers in UAE and abroad are stymied by Dubai fog
Let me come back, Catalan leader tells Spain
Trump said he didn't care about the Jerusalem fallout. Turns out he cares a great deal
Hussein Ibish
Christmas fear, not Christmas cheer in Venezuela
Rohingya face uncertain future in Bangladesh
More pressure on Trump as FBI deputy director plans exit
North Korea reacts belligerently to US strategy document
Syria war winds down but tangled map belies conflict ahead
Mexico murders hit record high, dealing blow to president
Miss World president resigns after email scandal
BodyTree Studio's new Emirati graduates
Anderson determined to make his mark at MWTC in Abu Dhabi
Pressed for time yet most intrigued by the printing machines
UAE Helping Hands: mother of three needs urgent heart surgery
Ministry of Health announces 24% price cut on some medicines
Dense fog that has caused travel disruptions to last days
Hometown Fund Management looks beyond region for holiday rentals expansion
UAE weather: fog, clouds and haze forecast for the UAE
Nineveh Christians celebrate first Christmas home after ISIL
Watch: The Week That Was with Tim Marshall
Reflecting on one man’s journey as another one ends
Meet the musical personalities behind the World Peace Trio
2017 has been the year of Kane, but will he still be at Spurs in 2018?
How we break every rule of Christmas giving, according to science
Year in review: Business Extra podcast
Beyond the Headlines: the latest on Jerusalem and Arabs' love for their language
Extra Time podcast: How do teams stop Manchester City?
Malaysia's Petronas confirms exit from Iraq's Majnoon field
Repatriation is not an obligation if an employee resigns
Economics 101: Are there many 'lost Einsteins' in the Arab world?
Indian telcom sector has shrunk to four at the end of bitter price wars
India's net neutrality argument to be upheld, says regulator
Boeing seeks to ease Brazil concerns over Embraer approach
Schmidt steps down as Alphabet chairman
Saudi Arabia confirms H5N8 bird flu outbreak
Film review: Tiger Zinda Hai
View the paper as it appeared in print
Download the iPad e-reader
When the road ahead isn't clear, slow down
The world has spoken and Trump doesn't like it
The scramble for a reliable energy supply is high stakes
Gen Z are the ambassadors of sustainability for the future
Cartoon for December 24, 2017
Verdict in India's biggest anti-corruption saga anti-climactic
Khaleeji version of Bob Marley's No Woman, No Cry reaches half a million hits
Najwa Karam to perform in Dubai on December 29
Our favourite books of 2017
The Toys That Made Us looks back at toys of the 1970s and 1980s
Dubai's The Home boasts locally made items from UAE
British designer Phoebe Philo quits fashion label Céline
Our doodles deserve to be masters of the googleverse
Messi-inspired Barca take giant stride toward La Liga title
Chris Woakes backs Joe Root to become a 'great England captain'
Omar Al Fahdi hopes to cap memorable year with one more award
Chelsea lack cutting edge as Everton hold out for hard-earned point
Nadal absence sets up unpredictable Mubadala World Tennis Championship
Pakistan recall Azhar but drop Shehzad for ODI series in New Zealand
Trump said he didn't care about the Jerusalem fallout. Turns out he cares a great deal