ASIA

Philippines storm toll rises to 182 with scores missing
Policemen evacuate a baby in Cagayan City on December 22, 2017 after the Cagayan River swelled because of heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Tembin. Messan Annam / AFP
A worker carries out inspection at the Nahr Bin Umar oilfield, north of Basra. Iraq needs significant funding and expertise from international oil companies to meet production targets. Essam Al-Sudani / Reuters

ENERGY

Malaysia's Petronas confirms exit from Iraq's Majnoon field
A Libyan coast guardsman stands on a boat during the rescue of 147 illegal immigrants attempting to reach Europe off the coastal town of Zawiyah, 45 kilometres west of the capital Tripoli, on June 27, 2017. Taha Jawashi / AFP

MENA

UN evacuates refugees to Italy from Libya for first time 
A firefighter is inspects the site of a blaze at London Zoo that broke out early on December 23, 2017. Mary Turner / Reuters

EUROPE

One animal dead and four missing after London Zoo blaze

EUROPE

Let me come back, Catalan leader tells Spain

MENA

Palestinians will not accept any US peace plan, says Abbas

OPINION

The scramble for a reliable energy supply is high stakes

Damien McElroy

YEAR IN REVIEW

US president Donald's Trump's first year in office has been a rollercoaster ride. Evan Vucci / AP

ISIL defeated - but not a lot else to boast about for Trump
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov welcomes the UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, centre, for talks in Moscow on December 21, 2017 as Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu, right, looks on. Ivan Sekretarev / AP Photo

Syria year in review: Assad fixes his place as outside powers pursue their agendas
Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri greets his supporters upon his arrival at his home in Beirut on November 22, 2017. Marwan Tahtah / AFP

Is Lebanon a failed state?
9. FISH: The life aquatic ... a guest listens to Mike Tyson speak at Ossiano restaurant at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai in May 2017. Pawan Singh / The National

Pick your favourite 2017 picture by The National
Protesters carry Esteladas, Catalan separatist flags, and Basque flags, during a rally in favour of a referendum on independence from Spain for the autonomous community of Catalonia, in the Basque city of Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

The stakes are high but the use of referenda is on the rise

WORLD

Policemen evacuate a baby in Cagayan City on December 22, 2017 after the Cagayan River swelled because of heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Tembin. Messan Annam / AFP

ASIA

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov hold a joint news conference following their meeting, in Moscow, Russia December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau

EUROPE

Boris Johnson clashes with Russian counterpart on rare trip
Jared Kushner is under investigation for his links to Deutsche Bank. Zach Gibson/Bloomberg

THE AMERICAS

Trump family probed over links to German bank

EUROPE

Revealed: Britain’s most expensive street has £17m homes

GCC

Saudi Arabia confirms H5N8 bird flu outbreak

EUROPE

Report: Trump to approve missile sales to Ukraine

UAE

Walid Shihabi, managing director and founder of Hometown. Victor Besa / The National.

BUSINESS

Hometown Fund Management looks beyond region for holiday rentals expansion
A cloud-seeding plane flies over Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology

UAE

16 cloud-seeding operations flew during last weekend's bout of unstable weather
Ali Mabkhout's penalty gave the UAE a winning start to their Gulf Cup campaign. Giuseppe Cacace / AFP

FOOTBALL

Ali Mabkhout gives UAE winning start at Gulf Cup
When is a company obligated to pay for airfares after an employee's resignation? Maja Hitji / EPA

MONEY

Repatriation is not an obligation if an employee resigns

ECONOMY

VAT in UAE: Experts worry that companies are not ready

UAE

UAE weather: Fog blankets Abu Dhabi causing flight delays and diversions

ARTS&CULTURE

Najwa Karam to perform in Dubai on December 29

LIFESTYLE

Our doodles deserve to be masters of the googleverse

EDITOR'S PICKS

This photo taken on March 1, 2016 shows an Arabian Oryx at the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in Umm Al Zamool, some 290 kilometres south of Abu Dhabi near the border with Oman and Saudi Arabia. Karim Sahib / AFP

GCC

Oman opens sprawling oryx reserve to tourists
US envoy to the coalition against ISIL, Brett McGurk, speaks with media during a briefing to Defeat ISIL and an update on the Coalition's efforts during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

MENA

US envoy lays ground for potentially long term US presence in Syria
Augmented reality will be a significant tool for marketers in 2018. SeongJoon Cho / Bloomberg

TECHNOLOGY

Top digital marketing trends to adopt in 2018
Bitcoin recovered in Saturday trading after a four-day selloff. Sascha Steinbach / EPA

TECHNOLOGY

Bitcoin finds a floor after worst sell off since 2015
Turbo B was formerly of the band Snap!.CREDIT Courtesy Snap!

MUSIC

Akon and Snap!’s Turbo B to play Abu Dhabi NYE club shows
VAT video teaser

ECONOMY

WATCH: VAT in UAE explained

An Adnoc Distribution filling station. The company was the first new listing on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange's primary stock market since 2011 - just one of the big business stories of the year. Courtesy Adnoc

BUSINESS

Year in review: Business Extra podcast
A Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

PODCASTS

Beyond the Headlines: the latest on Jerusalem and Arabs' love for their language
Kevin De Bruyne, centre, and Manchester City have been unstoppable so far this season. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

FOOTBALL

Extra Time podcast: How do teams stop Manchester City?

BUSINESS

ECONOMY

MARKETS

Belarus signs law enabling set-up of cryptocurrency hubs
A man walks past Bitcoin ATMs in Wanchai, Hong Kong. Market analysts remain worried about the volatility of the cryptocurrency, which has seen sharp increases this year. EPA/JEROME FAVRE

MARKETS

Bitcoin tumbles below $14,000 as investors face `reality check'

Opinion

More than 100 cars were involved in a fog-related pile-up in 2015. Stephen Lock / The National

EDITORIAL

When the road ahead isn't clear, slow down
Of the 193 member states of the UN, 128 voted to oppose to US president Donald Trump’s unilateral recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AFP

EDITORIAL

The world has spoken and Trump doesn't like it
Iceland is leading the way in generating power, by piping glacial meltwater from giant manmade lakes to a turbine plant 25 miles away / Getty

OPINION

The scramble for a reliable energy supply is high stakes

VAT in UAE

With VAT quickly approaching, many businesses are using the a pre-tax gimmick to entice shoppers. Suzanne Plunket / Reuters

VAT in UAE: Car and electronics retailers use deadline to spur sales push
VAT will be rolling out across the UAE on January 1. Reem Mohammed / The National

Business Extra podcast: Everything we know about VAT - part 2
Tax is coming to the UAE, and it's time to study up. Pawan Singh / The National

Tax in the UAE: Everything you need to know about VAT and a little bit more
Lisa Martin, from The Counting House, says small business owners will have to start accounting properly. iStockphoto.com

Small businesses to feel the strain of VAT
Entrepreneur Purvi Gokani is planning a stricter budget for 2018 to offset the effects of VAT. Christopher Pike / The National

UAE residents cut back ahead of VAT introduction

Arts & Culture

Screengrab of A Bahraini singer's cover of Bob Marley's No Woman, No Cry is grabbing attention around the world, surpassing half a million hits on Tunes Arabia's YouTube channel.

MUSIC

Khaleeji version of Bob Marley's No Woman, No Cry reaches half a million hits

Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Pressed for time yet most intrigued by the printing machines
Bugatti Chiron. Bugatti Automobiles SAS

MOTORING

Car of the year? Driving the Bugatti Chiron in Dubai

LOUVRE ABU DHABI

Louvre map

Louvre Abu Dhabi virtual tour: the objects you shouldn't miss  
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 12th, 2017: Nathan 5 looks at a Jean-Armand Fallot Vase at the ChildrenÕs Museum at the Louvre. Sunday, November 12th, 2017 at Louvre, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

'A place of discovery': Children's Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomes pupils
Louvre Abu Dhabi is now open on Saadiyat Island. Christopher Pike / The National

Watch: Building of Louvre Abu Dhabi captured in stunning eight-year time-lapse video
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 11, 2017: An Emirati man takes a picture as visitors attend the opening day at the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi on November 11, 2017. Christopher Pike / The National

At Louvre Abu Dhabi, the city finds a new space to meet and mingle
Visitors enter Louvre Abu Dhabi on its opening day. John Dennehy / The National

'This is stunning': heady atmosphere as thousands attend Louvre Abu Dhabi opening

Sport

Lionel Messi, right, scored one and set up another in Barcelona's 3-0 victory over Real Madrid on Saturday. Francisco Seco / AP Photo
Ali Mabkhout's penalty gave the UAE a winning start to their Gulf Cup campaign. Giuseppe Cacace / AFP

FOOTBALL

Ali Mabkhout gives UAE winning start at Gulf Cup
Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. Ian Langsdon / EPA

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Mubadala World Tennis Championship

FOOTBALL

Klopp laments Liverpool defending and admits there is 'obvious problem'

CRICKET

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan shines in Big Bash League