ASIA

Dozens feared dead in Philippine mall inferno
Smoke billows from a shopping mall on fire in Davao City, the Philippines, in this December 23, 2017 photo obtained from social media. Yas D Ocampo / Reuters
A man protests against US president Donald Trump's travel ban at the arrivals terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in California, US on June 29, 2017. Mike Blake / Reuters

THE AMERICAS

Federal judge partially lifts Trump's latest refugee restrictions
Yemeni tribesmen from the Popular Resistance Committees, loyal to Yemen's president Abdrabu Mansur Hadi, hold a position during clashes with Houthi rebels in Al Bayhan, in the Shabwa province, on December 18, 2017. Abdullah Al Qadry / AFP

MENA

Yemen's Houthi rebels 'suffer major losses', army spokesman says
North Korea slammed fresh UN sanctions imposed over its missile tests as an "act of war" on Sunday. In this picture, North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un makes closing remarks at a Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) conference on December 23 in Pyongyang. KCNA / Reuters

ASIA

North Korea slams new UN sanctions as an 'act of war'

UAE

Frustration as passengers in UAE and abroad are stymied by Dubai fog

EUROPE

Let me come back, Catalan leader tells Spain

COMMENT

Trump said he didn't care about the Jerusalem fallout. Turns out he cares a great deal  

Hussein Ibish

YEAR IN REVIEW

An Emirates Airlines ticket desk at JFK International Airport in New York. It has been a challenging year for the global aviation industry. Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Tough year for global aviation but clearer skies ahead
US president Donald's Trump's first year in office has been a rollercoaster ride. Evan Vucci / AP

ISIL defeated - but not a lot else to boast about for Trump
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov welcomes the UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, centre, for talks in Moscow on December 21, 2017 as Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu, right, looks on. Ivan Sekretarev / AP Photo

Syria year in review: Assad fixes his place as outside powers pursue their agendas
Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri greets his supporters upon his arrival at his home in Beirut on November 22, 2017. Marwan Tahtah / AFP

Is Lebanon a failed state?
9. FISH: The life aquatic ... a guest listens to Mike Tyson speak at Ossiano restaurant at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai in May 2017. Pawan Singh / The National

Pick your favourite 2017 picture by The National

WORLD

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled Myanmar for camps in Bangladesh. AP Photo/Dar Yasin

ASIA

Rohingya face uncertain future in Bangladesh
Andrew McCabe at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

THE AMERICAS

More pressure on Trump as FBI deputy director plans exit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addresses a council of the Workers' Party of Korea. KCNA/Reuters

ASIA

North Korea reacts belligerently to US strategy document

MENA

Syria war winds down but tangled map belies conflict ahead

THE AMERICAS

Mexico murders hit record high, dealing blow to president

THE AMERICAS

Miss World president resigns after email scandal

UAE

Yoga teacher training at BodyTree. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

WELLBEING

BodyTree Studio's new Emirati graduates
Kevin Anderson reached his first grand slam final in September at the US Open, losing to Rafael Nadal. Adam Hunger / AP Photo

TENNIS

Anderson determined to make his mark at MWTC in Abu Dhabi
Packaging rolls off the press at a UAE printery. Alex Atack for The National

LIFESTYLE

Pressed for time yet most intrigued by the printing machines
65-year-old salon worker Manalita Antiporda from the Philippines needs donations to pay for heart surgery. Victor Besa / The National

UAE

UAE Helping Hands: mother of three needs urgent heart surgery

UAE

Ministry of Health announces 24% price cut on some medicines 

UAE

Dense fog that has caused travel disruptions to last days

BUSINESS

Hometown Fund Management looks beyond region for holiday rentals expansion

UAE

UAE weather: fog, clouds and haze forecast for the UAE

EDITOR'S PICKS

Louis Khno with his granddaughters Alina, left, and Angelina at his home in Qaraqosh, Iraq, on December 20, 2017. Campbell MacDiarmid

MENA

Nineveh Christians celebrate first Christmas home after ISIL
Tim Marshall speaks on The Week That Was

WORLD

Watch: The Week That Was with Tim Marshall
Abu Dhabi's Al Markaziyah was the base for Mr R's painting, maintenance and relocations company. Silvia Razgova / The National

LIFESTYLE

Reflecting on one man’s journey as another one ends
The World Peace Trio: Dwiki Dharmawan, Gilad Atzmon & Kamal Musallam. Courtesy World Peace Trio

MUSIC

Meet the musical personalities behind the World Peace Trio
Harry Kane celebrates completing his hat-trick against Burnley at Turf Moor. It was the sixth time the Tottenham striker had scored three or more goals in a match in 2017. Paul Childs / Reuters

COMMENT

2017 has been the year of Kane, but will he still be at Spurs in 2018?
For every dollar spent on gifts, around 30 per cent is wasted. Sebastian Gollnow / AP Images

UAE

How we break every rule of Christmas giving, according to science

An Adnoc Distribution filling station. The company was the first new listing on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange's primary stock market since 2011 - just one of the big business stories of the year. Courtesy Adnoc

BUSINESS

Year in review: Business Extra podcast
A Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

PODCASTS

Beyond the Headlines: the latest on Jerusalem and Arabs' love for their language
Kevin De Bruyne, centre, and Manchester City have been unstoppable so far this season. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

FOOTBALL

Extra Time podcast: How do teams stop Manchester City?

BUSINESS

MONEY

Repatriation is not an obligation if an employee resigns

ECONOMY

Economics 101: Are there many 'lost Einsteins' in the Arab world?
Eric Schmidt will remain on Alphabet Inc's board in 2018.Richard Brian / Reuters

TECHNOLOGY

Schmidt steps down as Alphabet chairman

More than 100 cars were involved in a fog-related pile-up in 2015. Stephen Lock / The National

EDITORIAL

When the road ahead isn't clear, slow down
Of the 193 member states of the UN, 128 voted to oppose to US president Donald Trump’s unilateral recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AFP

EDITORIAL

The world has spoken and Trump doesn't like it
Iceland is leading the way in generating power, by piping glacial meltwater from giant manmade lakes to a turbine plant 25 miles away / Getty

OPINION

The scramble for a reliable energy supply is high stakes

VAT in UAE

With VAT quickly approaching, many businesses are using the a pre-tax gimmick to entice shoppers. Suzanne Plunket / Reuters

VAT in UAE: Car and electronics retailers use deadline to spur sales push
VAT will be rolling out across the UAE on January 1. Reem Mohammed / The National

Business Extra podcast: Everything we know about VAT - part 2
Tax is coming to the UAE, and it's time to study up. Pawan Singh / The National

Tax in the UAE: Everything you need to know about VAT and a little bit more
Lisa Martin, from The Counting House, says small business owners will have to start accounting properly. iStockphoto.com

Small businesses to feel the strain of VAT
Entrepreneur Purvi Gokani is planning a stricter budget for 2018 to offset the effects of VAT. Christopher Pike / The National

UAE residents cut back ahead of VAT introduction

Arts & Culture

Screengrab of A Bahraini singer's cover of Bob Marley's No Woman, No Cry is grabbing attention around the world, surpassing half a million hits on Tunes Arabia's YouTube channel.

MUSIC

Khaleeji version of Bob Marley's No Woman, No Cry reaches half a million hits

Lifestyle

Phoebe Philo. Photo by Ian Gavan / Getty Images

FASHION

British designer Phoebe Philo quits fashion label Céline
The Google Doodle for UAE National Day 2017

LIFESTYLE

Our doodles deserve to be masters of the googleverse

LOUVRE ABU DHABI

Louvre map

Louvre Abu Dhabi virtual tour: the objects you shouldn't miss  
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 12th, 2017: Nathan 5 looks at a Jean-Armand Fallot Vase at the ChildrenÕs Museum at the Louvre. Sunday, November 12th, 2017 at Louvre, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

'A place of discovery': Children's Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomes pupils
Louvre Abu Dhabi is now open on Saadiyat Island. Christopher Pike / The National

Watch: Building of Louvre Abu Dhabi captured in stunning eight-year time-lapse video
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 11, 2017: An Emirati man takes a picture as visitors attend the opening day at the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi on November 11, 2017. Christopher Pike / The National

At Louvre Abu Dhabi, the city finds a new space to meet and mingle
Visitors enter Louvre Abu Dhabi on its opening day. John Dennehy / The National

'This is stunning': heady atmosphere as thousands attend Louvre Abu Dhabi opening

Sport

Kevin Anderson reached his first grand slam final in September at the US Open, losing to Rafael Nadal. Adam Hunger / AP Photo
Eden Hazard, right, and his Chelsea teammates couldn't find a way past Everton on Saturday. Jan Kruger / Getty Images

COMMENT

Chelsea lack cutting edge as Everton hold out for hard-earned point
Novak Djokovic faces stiff opposition in his bid to win a fourth Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. Matthew Childs / Reuters

COMMENT

Nadal absence sets up unpredictable Mubadala World Tennis Championship

CRICKET

Pakistan recall Azhar but drop Shehzad for ODI series in New Zealand