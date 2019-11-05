Abu Dhabi, UAETuesday 5 November 2019

Bayern Munich expect to appoint new manager in next three weeks, reveals president Uli Hoeness

Niko Kovac was fired on Sunday following Bayern's 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness is confident a new manager will be in charge soon. EPA
Bayern Munich are confident they will have appointed a new manager within the next three weeks, president Uli Hoeness has said.

Niko Kovac was fired on Sunday following Bayern's 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt left the Bundesliga champions fourth in the table and four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Niko Kovac pays for jittery autumn as Bayern Munich weigh up options - but top target Jurgen Klopp is out of bounds

Jose Mourinho, Max Allegri and the leading contenders to be next Bayern Munich manager

Kovac's assistant coach Hansi Flick has been named interim manager until a permanent appointment is made.

Hoeness says Bayern's senior figures will "think calmly about how to handle" finding a new manager with a decision expected to be made during the forthcoming international break.

"I think that by the time the next away game comes around in Duesseldorf [on November 23], we will know how the coach's issue has been resolved," Hoeness said.

The German media has already speculated who Kovac's permanent replacement will be, but Dutchman Erik ten Hag, one of the early favourites, has already announced he will not leave Ajax before the end of the season.

“I can confirm I feel a strong connection with my team and everyone at Ajax,” Ten Hag told reporters before Ajax’s Champions League clash with Chelsea.

“I can confirm I’m staying at Ajax this season. Bayern is a fantastic club, it is still in my heart, but I’m at Ajax. I’m not a dreamer. I focus on Ajax and live for today, and tomorrow’s game, which is important.”

Massimiliano Allegri, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger, who are all currently without a club, have been mentioned as possible candidates.

Flick, Joachim Low's assistant coach when Germany won the 2014 World Cup, will be in charge at least for Bayern's home matches on Wednesday in the Champions League against Olympiakos and on Saturday in a crunch Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund.

_____________________

Five leading contenders to be next Bayern manager

Updated: November 5, 2019 03:27 PM

