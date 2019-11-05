Bayern Munich expect to appoint new manager in next three weeks, reveals president Uli Hoeness

Bayern Munich are confident they will have appointed a new manager within the next three weeks, president Uli Hoeness has said.

Niko Kovac was fired on Sunday following Bayern's 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt left the Bundesliga champions fourth in the table and four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Kovac's assistant coach Hansi Flick has been named interim manager until a permanent appointment is made.

Hoeness says Bayern's senior figures will "think calmly about how to handle" finding a new manager with a decision expected to be made during the forthcoming international break.

"I think that by the time the next away game comes around in Duesseldorf [on November 23], we will know how the coach's issue has been resolved," Hoeness said.

The German media has already speculated who Kovac's permanent replacement will be, but Dutchman Erik ten Hag, one of the early favourites, has already announced he will not leave Ajax before the end of the season.

“I can confirm I feel a strong connection with my team and everyone at Ajax,” Ten Hag told reporters before Ajax’s Champions League clash with Chelsea.

“I can confirm I’m staying at Ajax this season. Bayern is a fantastic club, it is still in my heart, but I’m at Ajax. I’m not a dreamer. I focus on Ajax and live for today, and tomorrow’s game, which is important.”

Massimiliano Allegri, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger, who are all currently without a club, have been mentioned as possible candidates.

Flick, Joachim Low's assistant coach when Germany won the 2014 World Cup, will be in charge at least for Bayern's home matches on Wednesday in the Champions League against Olympiakos and on Saturday in a crunch Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund.

Five leading contenders to be next Bayern manager

Jose Mourinho. Jose Mourinho may have seen his stock take a hit in recent years after his largely disappointing spell at Manchester United and the disastrous end to his second stint at Chelsea, but the Portuguese remains one of the most lauded and successful coaches of the modern era. He will bring with him plenty of pedigree and he has proved that when in charge of a top side, he can dominate. Bayern might be wary of his unsavoury antics and short shelf life, but he has the big personality to handle a club of their stature. Reuters Erik ten Hag. In charge of Ajax since December 2017, Erik ten Hag has become a sought-after manager after a successful 2018/19 season in which the Amsterdam club won the domestic double and reached the Champions League semi-finals. Despite watching some key players leave in the summer, Ten Hag has Ajax six points clear at the top of the Eredivisie after 12 games. Bayern are sure to be attracted to his exciting and progressive brand of football and his affiliation with the club (Ten Hag spent two years as manager of Bayern Munich II), but his lack of experience in charge of a big club outside of the Netherlands may count against him. AFP Massimiliano Allegri. Massimiliano Allegri has been out of work since leaving Juventus in the summer and it will be a surprise if he is not a prime candidate for the Bayern Munich position. The Italian has won six Serie A titles – the first with AC Milan in 2011 before securing five in a row with Juve – meaning he won the Scudetto every year he was in Turin. He also won four Copa Italias in five years with Juve. Allegri has also done well on the European stage, leading Juventus to two Champions League finals. His experience and proven track record make him an attractive option, while the fact he is unemployed – and thus Bayern do not have to get into negotiations with another club – also works to his benefit. AFP Hans-Dieter Flick. Hans-Dieter Flick is the man in the best position to prove he can earn the Bayern Munich job, having been put in interim charge following Nico Kovac’s departure. Flick, who made over 100 appearances for Bayern as a player, has plenty of experience as an assistant after eight years under Joachim Low with the German national team. Big clubs around Europe have shown their willingness to put former players in charge despite a perceived lack of experience, and a good run of results could see Flick land the job full time. AFP Thomas Tuchel. A manager who has followed in the footsteps of Jurgen Klopp could end up joining a club his mentor has said he would never join. Like Klopp, Thomas Tuchel cut his teeth at Mainz, working wonders at the club before sealing a move to Borussia Dortmund where he won the German Cup in his second and final season. After taking a year out, Tuchel was appointed PSG manager last summer, winning the domestic double in his first season. Tuchel’s experience of handling top players and big personalities at PSG would hold him in good stead at Bayern, while being German will also work in his favour. The French giants are, inevitably, cruising in Ligue 1 and top their Champions League group, but three league defeats in 12 games has raised some eyebrows at a club that expects nothing less than perfection. A move to Bayern could suit all parties. AFP