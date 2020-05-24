Abu Dhabi, UAESunday 24 May 2020

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Twitter and WhatsApp could face EU data privacy sanctions

Irish Data Protection Commission prepares cases for review by EU peers

The Irish Data Protection Commission has finalised a draft decision linked to a data breach at Twitter. AP Photo
The Irish Data Protection Commission has finalised a draft decision linked to a data breach at Twitter. AP Photo

Twitter and Facebook’s WhatsApp are in the firing line as Europe’s leading privacy watchdog for US tech giants edges closer to delivering its first major sanctions under the region’s tough data-protection rules.

The Irish Data Protection Commission said on May 22 that it finalised a draft decision linked to a data breach at Twitter and has asked its peers across the European Union for their sign-off.

The regulator said it has also completed a draft decision in a probe of WhatsApp’s transparency around data sharing. The Facebook service will be asked to give its comments on any proposed sanctions before EU counterparts can weigh in.

The Irish authority’s probes have been piling up since the bloc’s tough General Data Protection Regulation took effect in May 2018 – but with no final decisions to date. The regulator is the lead data protection authority for some of the biggest US tech companies, including Twitter, Facebook, Google and Apple.

Read More

Zoom shares slide as Facebook discloses plans for a video chat product

Iran is using chat apps to spy on its citizens, researchers say

GDPR empowered regulators to levy penalties of as much as 4 per cent of a company’s annual revenue for the most serious violations. The biggest fine to date was a €50 million (Dh200m) penalty for Google by France’s watchdog CNIL.

The Irish regulator said it has also made progress in a number of its other pending cases, including an investigation into obligations of Facebook’s local unit “to establish a lawful basis for personal data processing”, adding that this “inquiry is now in the decision-making phase”.

Twitter and WhatsApp representatives declined to comment on the Irish probes.

While sanctions in the two cases wouldn’t be the first under the new GDPR rules, they will be the first to test the cooperation between all 27 EU data authorities. Due to the EU-wide effects of the alleged violations in the two cases, the Irish regulator has to share its draft decisions with other regulators, allowing them to weigh in and either approve or object to its findings.

Updated: May 23, 2020 09:50 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Hot and humid days are a regular occurrence in the UAE and the rest of the Gulf region. Victor Besa/The National

The Gulf is the world's hot spot for extreme temperatures, study finds

Environment
Afghan security forces stand guard over family members of ISIS militants who surrendered to the government in Achin district of Nangarhar province in November 2019. Reuters

Kerala to Kabul prison: Indian ISIS fighter's widow tells her tale

Asia
Mark Willis, CEO of Accor in the Middle East and Africa is upbeat about the industry in the region rebounding as the aviation industry takes off gradually. Courtesy Accor

Accor sees UAE and Saudi Arabia leading hospitality sector recovery in the Middle East

Economy
We might have all been craving a return to normalcy, but that doesn't mean it necessarily will be easy to readjust. Unsplash

Life after lockdown: It's OK to be anxious about being around people

Wellbeing
Migrant workers queue in Dharavi, a slum in Mumbai, for buses to take them back to their home states on May 22 - two months after lockdown measures were introduced that stopped many of them from working.  AP Photo

Mumbai companies feel the pain of extended lockdown measures

Economy
Most Popular