Intercontinental Exchange to launch new crude futures exchange in Abu Dhabi

The exchange, which will be based in Abu Dhabi Global Market will list the emirate's flagship crude Murban

Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange is launching a new exchange to list Abu Dhabi's flagship Murban crude futures, marking a historic change in the way the emirate prices and trades its oil.

The exchange, which will be based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, the emirates' international financial centre, is regarded by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority as a recognised investment exchange.

The launch of a new exchange and the listing of Murban marked "a historic change", Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Group chief executive and UAE minister of state Dr Sultan Al Jaber said. "For the first time, Murban will be priced on a forward-looking, market-driven basis based off the ICE Murban future, offering the market greater transparency and certainty".

The development “marks momentous progress within the energy industry and adds new vibrancy to the capital markets of the UAE and wider Middle East region," said Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State and executive chairman of ADGM.

State-owned Adnoc received the green light from the emirate's Supreme Petroleum Council to list Murban on an international exchange last week. Murban is Abu Dhabi's flagship crude grade, which flows at approximately 1.7 million barrels per day. The company currently uses a retroactive pricing mechanism for crude.

The forward pricing mechanism on Murban crude will be implemented between the second and third quarters of 2020.

“With the launch next year of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi, Murban futures will sit alongside the most significant global oil benchmarks, providing the opportunity for the first time for a much larger group of participants to trade and hedge Murban in a regulated, transparent and accessible venue," ICE chairman and chief executive Jeffrey Sprecher said on Monday.

The SPC lifted restrictions on destinations for the sale of Murban crude. Brent is the most widely-used benchmark for crude and is based on production from the North Sea, which is currently in decline. Around two-thirds of all crude contracts globally reference Brent. In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, uses the Oman crude price quoted on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange.

DME is a joint venture between the world’s largest futures exchange, CME Group, and Dubai Holding, Oman Investment Fund and a number of big banks and oil companies. It is based in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The launch of a new exchange and the listing of Murban marked "a historic change", Adnoc Group chief executive and UAE minister of state Dr Sultan Al Jaber said.

"For the first time, Murban will be priced on a forward-looking, market-driven basis based off the ICE Murban future, offering the market greater transparency and certainty," he said.