Dua Lipa gets a Bollywood dance lesson from Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai

The pair met ahead of the British singer's first show in India on Saturday

Dua Lipa with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. Twitter / Shah Rukh Khan 
Dua Lipa with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. Twitter / Shah Rukh Khan 

Ahead of her headline slot at the OnePlus Music Festival in India, Dua Lipa met Bollywood royalty, Shah Rukh Khan.

The pair seemed to get on like a house on fire, with SRK teaching the One Kiss singer some Bollywood dance moves, which she thanked him for on Twitter.

"So fun hanging with [Shah Rukh Khan] today," the British singer wrote. "Thank you for teaching me your Bollywood moves!"

And it seems the admiration was two-sided. Khan tweeted about his encounter with the singer, saying: "[I] have decided to live by New Rules and who better to learn them from but [Dua Lipa] herself!

"What a charming and beautiful young lady ... and her voice! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage."

Khan also shared two more photos of the pair together:

Lipa took to the Mumbai stage along with Katy Perry on Saturday, November 16.

"Outrageously sweaty show," she wrote on Instagram after the gig. "Mumbai you definitely brought the heat ... loved performing for you tonight alongside [Katy Perry] who had me fizzing with excitement front stage during her set as it took me back to 15 year old me at my first Katy Perry show! Still just the same! Love."

On Instagram, the singer earlier spoke of her love for India, sharing photos from trips she has taken to the country in the past. This week, however, marked her first performance in the country.

"In Jaipur last year being taught how to wear a saree. So happy to be in Mumbai today," she captioned the below photos.

Lipa's concert in Mumbai came following her Dubai gig at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, on Friday, November 15.

November 17, 2019

