US troops in ‘deliberate withdrawal’ from Syria bases as fight against ISIS continues

American forces are leaving several bases amid a shaky truce between the Turkish military and the Kurds

A senior US coalition commander in Syria said on Monday that American troops are redeploying to bases, including some in new locations, and working with the Kurdish-led forces to prevent a resurgence of ISIS.

Air Force Major General Eric Hill said even though armoured vehicles have arrived in eastern Syria, the mission’s focus has not changed.

He said the “force mix” has an array of capabilities to deny the extremists the chance to regroup.

“The mission still continues. And Daesh is trying to resurge wherever they can,” he said.

He said the forces have captured 700 ISIS fighters since its last territorial holding fell in March.

“We’ve destroyed many and war remnants and we continue to do so as we find them.”

Speaking at a remote base in Syria where the armoured vehicles arrived last week, he said “our primary way that we do that” is through working with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins said the US had closed its bases in Manbij, Raqqa, Rabqa and Lafarge, with only the base at Sarrin remaining in use as part of a “deliberate withdrawal”.

The coalition spokesman and his SDF counterpart issued a joint call for international support over over the 12,000 ISIS fighters currently held in Kurdish-controlled prisons.

A spokesman for the SDF said in some cases as many as 150 prisoners were being held in a single room in improvised detention centres.

Coalition spox @OIRSpox: US bases in Manbij, Raqqa, Tabqa, Lafarge Cement Factory all closed, only Sarrin base remains as part of 'deliberate withdrawal' to east Syria. He & SDF spokespeople issue a joint call for international support for 12,000 ISIS fighters in SDF detention. pic.twitter.com/Dj9HW0nOqA — Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) November 11, 2019

The deployment of the mechanised force comes after US troops pulled out from north-east Syria, making way for a Turkish offensive against Kurdish fighters that began last month.

Several miles away from the base, fighting between Turkish-allied fighters and the SDF was ongoing, despite a ceasefire that has so far curbed the Turkish invasion but didn’t end the violence.

Smoke billowed in the distance, visible from across a major highway that has become a de-facto frontier between Turkish-held areas and areas where US troops are going to operate.

An SDF official on the scene said Turkish shelling was continuing.

Further north, three car bombs went off on Monday in the town of Qamishli, killing at least six people while a priest was shot dead.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack that killed the Armenian Catholic priest and his father as they drove from Qamishli to the city of Hassakeh, in a sign that the extremists still have reach.

The US withdrawal from north-east Syria was widely criticised, even by allies of President Donald Trump.

The Kurdish-led force, deserted by Washington in the face of the threat of a military operation by Nato ally, leaned on the Syrian government and Russia for help.

The ceasefire reached in late October left Turkey in control of a stretch of land along the border that is roughly 120 kilometres wide and 30 kilometres deep. But fighting south of that zone continued.

Kurdish officials say Turkey is seeking to expand its area of control.