Filipino comedian Gary Lising has died aged 77

The performer was found dead at home by his son on May 31

One of the Philippines' most popular comedians, Gary Lising, has died aged 77.

According to Filipino newspaper, Inquirer he was found dead in his home on May 31 by his son, Bugsy. His brother Pompeii Lising has confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

"I am sad to inform some terrible news. We lost our beloved Gary Lising, my eldest brother, today. Gary, thank you for all the laughs and love, we will miss you deeply. But I know that your jokes will make God laugh. Rest In Peace my dear brother," Pompeii Lising wrote.

“He hasn’t been well lately,” the source told Inquirer, adding, "Bugsy went to Lising’s house after the latter was unable to return calls and text messages."

Lising was known for his roles in Voltes V, Wander Woman si ako! and Stepanio.

He has had a number of health problems in the past - he suffered a heart attack in 2009 and underwent a series of angioplasties from 2012 onwards.

Tributes to Lising have flooded in on Twitter:

Rest in peace Mr. Gary Lising. It's time to fly very high and make the angels laugh. — Team AMDG (@TeamAMDG) June 1, 2019

There are saints and there are saints; Gary Lising hurt no one, helped everyone thru laughter. That in my book makes him a saint. — Noel Vera (@NoelVera1) June 1, 2019

I consider him the first real Filipino standup comedian. He didn't need slapstick or a sparring partner to make people laugh. As a kid I would watch him on TV and try to immitate him. SLN po Gary Lising & pardon my punchline, Sir, but you'll always be my favorite Deadpan comic.❤️ — Mike Ac2 (@mikeac2) June 1, 2019

#RIP Gary Lising. Thank you for all the laughs. Soar, True Blue Eagle! — Jonins (@krisjonin) June 1, 2019

Read more:

Filipino comedian Chokoleit dies aged 46

Filipino celebrities pay tribute to beloved comedian Bentong, who has died aged 55

Filipino actress and singer Armida Siguion-Reyna dies aged 88

Filipino cosplay star Alodia Gosiengfiao is coming to Comic Con Dubai