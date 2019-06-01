Abu Dhabi, UAESaturday 1 June 2019

Filipino comedian Gary Lising has died aged 77

The performer was found dead at home by his son on May 31

Comedian Gary Lising has died aged 77. YouTube / News Cafe
One of the Philippines' most popular comedians, Gary Lising, has died aged 77.

According to Filipino newspaper, Inquirer he was found dead in his home on May 31 by his son, Bugsy. His brother Pompeii Lising has confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

"I am sad to inform some terrible news. We lost our beloved Gary Lising, my eldest brother, today. Gary, thank you for all the laughs and love, we will miss you deeply. But I know that your jokes will make God laugh. Rest In Peace my dear brother," Pompeii Lising wrote.

“He hasn’t been well lately,” the source told Inquirer, adding, "Bugsy went to Lising’s house after the latter was unable to return calls and text messages."

Lising was known for his roles in Voltes V, Wander Woman si ako! and Stepanio.

He has had a number of health problems in the past - he suffered a heart attack in 2009 and underwent a series of angioplasties from 2012 onwards.

Tributes to Lising have flooded in on Twitter:

