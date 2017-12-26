x Abu Dhabi, UAETuesday 26 December 2017
UAE Edition
International Edition
  • Prayer Times
  • Weather
  1. HOME
  2. World
  3. The Americas

Lima clashes: thousands protest against ex-president's pardon

Anti-riot police fired tear gas canisters and erected barricades to disperse the angry crowd

People holding pictures of victims of the guerrilla conflict in the 80s and 90s march after Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned former President Alberto Fujimori in Lima, Peru, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People holding pictures of victims of the guerrilla conflict in the 80s and 90s march after Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned former President Alberto Fujimori in Lima, Peru, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Peruvian police on Monday fired tear gas and clashed with protesters marching against the pardon of ailing ex-president Alberto Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses.

Current president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski ordered the pardon of Fujimori and seven other prisoners on Sunday on humanitarian grounds, once again placing himself in the middle of a political crisis just days after he avoided impeachment.

On Monday, protesters called for the departure from office of Kuczynski, who later defended his decision in a televised message to the nation.

"Out, out PPK! Out, out PPK!" angry demonstrators chanted in reference to the president, who had promised during his electoral campaign the previous year that he would not free Fujimori.

"Fujimori, murderer and thief. No to the pardon!" read one of the signs held by the protesters, some of whom also carried a giant Peruvian flag.

Relatives of victims of Fujimori's brutal rule took part in the march.

"We are here as relatives to reject this illegal pardon, because it does not correspond to the gravity of the crimes," Gisella Ortiz, representative of a group of families of victims, told reporters.

A strong force of anti-riot police moved through the streets of Lima and sought to prevent the demonstrators from heading to the clinic where Fujimori is hospitalized, firing tear gas canisters and erecting barricades to disperse them.

A cameraman from the state television station TV Peru was beaten by police and was being treated in hospital, the station's president Hugo Coya wrote on Twitter.

"There's a lot of indignation on the streets, not only in Lima but also in other capitals throughout the country's regions," said Lima-based writer Jacqueline Fowks.

"The protests have been going on for two days, with much aggression and violent oppression by the police, despite the fact that most of the demonstrations have been peaceful," Ms Fowks told The National.

On Monday night, Kuczynski defended his decision to pardon Fujimori.

"I am convinced that those of us who feel democratic should not allow Alberto Fujimori to die in prison, because justice is not revenge," Kuczynski said.

"It is about the health and chances of life of a former president of Peru who, having committed excesses and grave errors, was sentenced and has already completed 12 years [in prison]," he said.

The president had earlier said his decision to grant the pardon relied on a medical evaluation that Fujimori suffered a progressive and incurable illness and that conditions in prison "represent a grave risk to his life."

But the move came after Fujimori's son Kenji drained votes away from a parliamentary bid Thursday to impeach Kuczynski on suspicion of corruption, sparking speculation the pardon was political.

The condition of Alberto Fujimori, 79, was "delicate" and "a decision will be made" based on how he responds to treatment at the Centenario Clinic, a doctor at the facility, Alejandro Aguinaga, told reporters.

He said there was no prospect of Fujimori leaving soon.

Fujimori was transferred from his cell to a clinic Saturday suffering from low blood pressure and an irregular heartbeat.

"He remains in intensive care. His condition is favorable but other tests are necessary," Aguinaga said.

He said the ex-president had already undergone scans of his brain and heart, and stated that the cardiac problem was accentuating "various degenerative pathologies."

Fujimori has been hospitalized on several previous occasions, the last time in September, and has had heart, back and stomach trouble as well as several operations to remove cancerous growths from his tongue.

The former leader has spent more than a decade imprisoned for ruthlessly cracking down on political rivals and for ordering dozens of murders and overseeing other brutal tactics.

According to Ms Fowks, Fujimori's comeback could spell the end of his daughter's - Keiko Fujimori - limelight as leader of the Popular Force party. "His daughter might have preferred for him to remain in prison ... her father's release might leave her leadership in the shadow," said Ms Fowks.

Despite his conviction for human rights abuses, however, Fujimori retains a level of popularity in Peru for having defeated left-wing guerrillas and for stabilizing the economy after a period of crisis.

That dichotomy has come to the fore with the pardon: dozens of supporters gathered in front of the hospital looking after him, while opponents later demonstrated in Lima against him.

Fujimori, of Japanese descent, ruled Peru between 1990 and 2000. His reign quickly became autocratic after a 1992 internal coup in which he dissolved the legislature.

The pardon was Kuczynski's first major act after surviving the impeachment bid that was spearheaded by Kenji Fujimori's sister, Keiko, who is also a legislator and who narrowly lost the last presidential election.

Kuczynski, a former Wall Street Banker, was accused of lying to cover up $5 million in payments received from disgraced Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.

He faces a struggle to influence Peru's opposition-dominated Congress, where his party has just 18 seats.

"There is much uncertainty at this time in Peru and we expect protests to continue on Thursday," concluded Ms Fowks.

_______________

Read more:

Peru's president escapes impeachment over corruption scandal

EDITOR'S PICKS

Liberian presidential candidate for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), George Weah (C) leaves a polling station after casting his ballot in presidential elections run-off in Monrovia on December 26. Ahmed Jallanzo / EPA

AFRICA

Former Chelsea striker faces hurdles in bid to become Liberia's next head of state   
The Red Sea in Hurghada, a popular Egyptian resort where Laura Plummer was planning on spending two weeks on holiday with her partner Omar. AP / Hassan Ammar

MENA

British woman accused of drug smuggling into Egypt jailed for three years
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in western Mosul. A key aspect of this long-running war is the notion of keeping the states in which jihadis operate weak and unable to govern, or at least not govern the whole of a country. Suhaib Salem / Reuters

MENA

Down but not out: ISIL will regroup and rise again
US president Donald Trump seems to have ridden out the doommongers. Nicholas Kamm/AFP

ECONOMY

Economies defy naysayers but what does 2018 hold?
Indian children watch 'Rangoli' a Hindi film on television with subtitles. Indian film producerand professor Brij Kothari Kothari has assisted thousands of Indians helping them to learn to read in their mother tongue by watching popular films with subtitles. Manpreet Romana / AFP

ASIA

Subtitles improve reading skills in India 
Novak Djokovic arrives in Abu Dhabi for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship having not played since Wimbledon in July. Matthew Childs / Reuters

TENNIS

Podcast: Djokovic and Williams make long-awaited returns at MWTC

Most Read

Read the paper

View the paper as it appeared in print

Download the iPad e-reader

RELATED ARTICLES

Peruvian president Pablo Kuczynski, right, testifies before Congress in Lima on December 21, 2017 during an impeachment vote that could have ended his 17-month presidency. Guillermo Gutierrez / Bloomberg

THE AMERICAS
Peru's president escapes impeachment over corruption scandal
José Maria Marin of Brazil, one of three defendants in the FIFA scandal, arriving at the Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn on December 13, 2017 in New York, when the prosecution made its closing arguments. Don Emmert / AFP

THE AMERICAS
Fifa trial: prosecution case rests and defence offers no evidence
TOPSHOT - A picture taken on December 3, 2017 shows visitors walking in the courtyard of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. / AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE

WORLD
World in focus - best photos for 4 December, 2017
The moon rises in its waxing gibbous stage behind a statue atop the Erie County Court Building, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. The Dec. 3 full moon will be the first of three consecutive supermoons. The two will occur on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2018. A supermoon is a full moon or a new moon that approximately coincides with the closest distance that the moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WORLD
World in focus - best photos for 3 December, 2017

VIDEOS

Recommended

A Rohingya refugee stands next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

WORLD
World in focus - best photos for December 26, 2017
In this May 16, 2017 photo, a woman places a candle in front of pictures of murdered journalists Miroslava Breach and Javier Valdez during a demonstration against the killing of journalists outside the interior ministry in Mexico City. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

THE AMERICAS
Rare arrest in Mexico journalist killings
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley attends the UN Security Council session on imposing new sanctions on North Korea in December. Amr Alfiky / Reuters

THE AMERICAS
US hails UN budget cuts as 'step in right direction'
Santa Claus makes an appearance at the al-Hamidiyeh old souk in Damascus, Syria. EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

THE AMERICAS
Where's Santa? US-Canadian military command tracking St Nick