Coast Guard rescues three but one missing after boat capsizes off California

US authorities have suspended their search for the missing man

The California coast, north of Bodega Bay. Courtesy Rosemary Behan
The US Coast Guard has suspended a search for a man who went missing after a fishing boat capsized off Northern California.

The search was called off on Sunday after crews rescued three others who were on the boat and looked through the night for the missing man in the water about 48 kilometres north-west of Bodega Bay.

The Coast Guard said it received a distress call from the vessel, Miss Hailee, about 5.30pm on Saturday.

When a helicopter crew arrived, they located two men and a woman in the water and hoisted them aboard the aircraft.

Crews were told a fourth man believed to be wearing a life jacket was missing.

They covered about 953 square kilometres over 16 hours before suspending the search.

Updated: November 11, 2019 04:14 AM

