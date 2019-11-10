Abu Dhabi, UAEMonday 11 November 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Bolivia's President Evo Morales resigns amid protests

Country's military chief called on president to step down

Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks from the the presidential hangar in El Alto, Bolivia. AP
Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks from the the presidential hangar in El Alto, Bolivia. AP

Bolivia’s President Evo Morales resigned on Sunday after three weeks of occasionally violent protests.

"I resign my post as president," Mr Morales said in a televised address, at the end of a frantic day when support for Latin America's longest-serving president crumbled.

"I ask you to stop attacking the brothers and sisters, stop burning and attacking."

It follows a public backlash amid a disputed election last month. On Sunday the head of the country's military said the president should step down.

"After analysing the situation of internal conflict, we ask the president to resign, allowing peace to be restored and stability to be maintained for the good of our Bolivia," Gen Williams Kaliman said.

Read More

Unrest continues in Lebanon, Bolivia, Sudan, Chile and Hong Kong

Argentina's Fernandez pledges to 'turn the page' as left wins power

Amazon countries meet to bolster rainforest protection

Mr Morales, the first member of Bolivia's indigenous community to become president, claimed to have won a fourth term last month set off unrest. Three people died and more than 100 were injured in clashes.

On Sunday, Mr Morales had agreed to hold new elections after irregularities were found. He won the vote last month by just over 10 points.

Cuba described his resignation as a "coup".

Its Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, said Cuba "expresses solidarity with its brother, president Evo Morales", and said he was "a protagonist and a symbol of the rights of the indigenous peoples of our Americas".

Jeremy Corbyn, the left-wing leader of UK opposition party Labour, also described it as a "coup".

Updated: November 11, 2019 02:43 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
 Jean Nouvel’s glistening dome is as much an attraction as what’s inside the museum Courtesy Louvre Abu Dhabi 

Louvre Abu Dhabi turns two: director Manuel Rabate on what's next

Art
Supporters of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad celebrate after the Indian Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the disputed religious site in Ayodhya on November 9, 2019. AFP

Ayodhya temple verdict raises fears it may be used as a precedent

Asia
Demonstrators lit fires and blocked streets in Baghdad during protests that have gripped Iraq since October. AP

Iraq protests: officials ban use of live ammunition as death toll reaches 300

MENA
Lebanese students from various schools wave national flags and shout slogans during ongoing anti-government protests in Tripoli, north of Lebanon. EPA 

American Express slashes credit limits of Lebanese cards amid economic turmoil

Economy
Illustration by Mathew Kurian

What to do if you're 50 and have no pension

Money