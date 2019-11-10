Bolivia's President Evo Morales resigns amid protests

Bolivia’s President Evo Morales resigned on Sunday after three weeks of occasionally violent protests.

"I resign my post as president," Mr Morales said in a televised address, at the end of a frantic day when support for Latin America's longest-serving president crumbled.

"I ask you to stop attacking the brothers and sisters, stop burning and attacking."

It follows a public backlash amid a disputed election last month. On Sunday the head of the country's military said the president should step down.

"After analysing the situation of internal conflict, we ask the president to resign, allowing peace to be restored and stability to be maintained for the good of our Bolivia," Gen Williams Kaliman said.

Mr Morales, the first member of Bolivia's indigenous community to become president, claimed to have won a fourth term last month set off unrest. Three people died and more than 100 were injured in clashes.

On Sunday, Mr Morales had agreed to hold new elections after irregularities were found. He won the vote last month by just over 10 points.

Cuba described his resignation as a "coup".

Its Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, said Cuba "expresses solidarity with its brother, president Evo Morales", and said he was "a protagonist and a symbol of the rights of the indigenous peoples of our Americas".

Jeremy Corbyn, the left-wing leader of UK opposition party Labour, also described it as a "coup".

To see @evoespueblo who, along with a powerful movement, has brought so much social progress forced from office by the military is appalling. I condemn this coup against the Bolivian people and stand with them for democracy, social justice and independence. #ElMundoConEvo — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 10, 2019