x Abu Dhabi, UAEFriday 19 January 2018
UAE Edition
International Edition
  • Prayer Times
  • Weather
  1. HOME
  2. World
  3. The Americas

Blood test shows promise in early detection of cancer

The test detects mutations in 16 genes tied to cancer and measures eight proteins that often are elevated when cancer is present

Scientists have made progress on a "liquid biopsy" test that can detect many types of cancer at an early stage from bits of DNA and other substances in blood. AFP Photo
Scientists have made progress on a "liquid biopsy" test that can detect many types of cancer at an early stage from bits of DNA and other substances in blood. AFP Photo

Scientists have reported progress in developing a blood test to detect many types of cancer at an early stage, including some of the most deadly ones that lack screening tools now.

Many groups are working on liquid biopsy tests, which look for DNA and other things that tumours shed into blood, to try to find cancer before it spreads, when chances of cure are best.

In a study published in the journal Science on Thursday, Johns Hopkins University scientists looked to see how well their experimental test detected cancer in people already known to have the disease. The blood tests found about 70 per cent of eight common types of cancer in the 1,005 patients. The rates varied depending on the type — lower for breast tumours but high for ovarian, liver and pancreatic ones.

In many cases, the test narrowed the possible origin of the cancer to one or two places, such as colon or lung, important for limiting how much follow-up testing a patient might need. It gave only seven false alarms when tried on 812 others without cancer.

The test is nowhere near ready for use yet; it needs to be validated in a larger study already under way in a general population, rather than cancer patients, to see if it truly works and helps save lives — the best measure of a screening test's value.

Graphic News
Graphic News

"We're very, very excited and see this as a first step," said Nickolas Papadopoulos, one of the Hopkins study leaders. "But we don't want people calling up" and asking for the test now, because it's not available, he said.

Some independent experts saw great promise.

"It's such a good first set of results" that it gives hope this approach will pan out, said Dr Peter Bach, a health policy expert at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre who consults for a gene testing company. "Anything close to 50 per cent or 40 per cent detection is pretty exciting stuff" and this one did better than that, he said.

Dr Len Lichtenfeld, deputy chief medical officer of the American Cancer Society, was encouraged that the test did well on cancers that lack screening tests now. If a blood test could find 98 per cent of ovarian cancers at an early stage, as these early results suggest, "that would be a significant advance", he said.

But he cautioned: "We have a long way to go to demonstrate its effectiveness as a screening test."

The test detects mutations in 16 genes tied to cancer and measures eight proteins that often are elevated when cancer is present.

It covers breast, colon and lung cancer and five kinds that do not have screening tests for people at average risk: ovarian, liver, stomach, pancreatic and oesophageal. Prostate cancer is not included. A blood test already is widely used — the PSA test — but its value for screening is controversial.

Researchers tried the new test on people whose cancers were still confined to where it started or had spread a little but not widely throughout the body. It detected 33 per cent of breast cancers, about 60 per cent of colon or lung cancers and nearly all of the ovarian and liver ones. It did better when tumours were larger or had spread. It did less well at the very earliest stage.

The test probably will not work as well when tested in a general population rather than those already known to have cancer, researchers say. Hopkins and Geisinger Health System in Pennsylvania have started a study of it in 10,000 Geisinger patients who will be tracked for at least five years.

The work was financed by many foundations, the Mayo Clinic, the National Institutes of Health and Howard Hughes Medical Institute, which provides The Associated Press with funding for health and science coverage. Many study leaders have financial ties to gene testing companies, and some get royalties for patents on cancer detection methods.

Researchers say the test could cost around US$500 (Dh1,836) based on current materials and methods, but the ultimate goal is to commercialise it, so what a company would charge is unknown.

Also this week, Taiwan-based CellMax Life gave results on its liquid biopsy test, which looks for whole tumor cells shed into blood, at an American Society of Clinical Oncology conference.

Researchers tested 620 people getting colonoscopies or with confirmed colon cancer at a hospital in Taiwan. The company said its test had an overall accuracy of 84 to 88 per cent for detecting cancer or precancerous growths and a false alarm rate around 3 per cent.

The company's chief executive, Atul Sharan, said US studies should start this year. The test is sold now in Taiwan for US$500, but should cost around $150 in the US, he said.

Dr Richard Schilsky, chief medical officer of the oncology society, said results are encouraging, but the test needs more study, especially to see if it gives too many false alarms.

"The last thing you'd want is a test that tells you you might have cancer if you don't," he said.

EDITOR'S PICKS

After lengthy negotiations Emirates ordered 36 additional Airbus A380 aircraft worth US$16 billion guaranteeing the production of the superjumbo for the Toulouse-based manufacturer.

AVIATION

Emirates saves the A380 with new $16 billion order
The National

UAE

The power of a passport to put a country on the map
Tennis - Australian Open - Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 19, 2018. Spain's Rafael Nadal signs autographs after winning his match against Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

WORLD

World in focus - best photos for January 19, 2018
Children lining up for kindergarten in Sidi Moumen, a low-income suburb of Casablanca. Sebastian Castelier for The National

AFRICA

Lack of pre-schools means Morocco's children are at a disadvantage from the start
Best of Dubai Shop Names looks at stores like Starlucks, which is a quirky take on Starbucks. Jalal Abuthina / Inside Dubai

ARTS&CULTURE

Some of Dubai's best shop names - in pictures
Cadillac CT6 with Super Cruise. Adam Workman / The National

MOTORING

Cadillac's hands-free semi-autonomous Super Cruise – tested

Most Read

Read the paper

View the paper as it appeared in print

Download the iPad e-reader

RELATED ARTICLES

Protesters chant slogans near the Israeli embassy in Amman on July 28, 2017 as Jordanians expressed their anger over the killing of two citizens days earlier by an Israeli embassy guard. Muhammad Hamed / Reuters

MENA
Apology will not fully mend Israel's ties with Jordan
Turkish defence minister Nurettin Canikli has warned that his country would not be turned back from its planned offensive on Syrian Kurd militias along its border with Syria. Burhan Ozbilici / AP Photo

MENA
Turkey insists it will attack Syrian Kurds
The planned Garden Bridge proposed by Boris Johnson in London has been scrapped. Garden Bridge Trust

EUROPE
Boris Johnson proposes bridge to connect Britain and France
Tennis - Australian Open - Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 19, 2018. Spain's Rafael Nadal signs autographs after winning his match against Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

WORLD
World in focus - best photos for January 19, 2018

VIDEOS

Recommended

Demonstrators hold illuminated signs during a rally supporting the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme outside the Capitol building in Washington on January 18, 2018, a day before a deadline for the US legislature to approve a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Zach Gibson / Bloomberg

THE AMERICAS
US government headed for shutdown amid senate stand-off
David and Louise Turpin pleaded not guilty to the charges. Gina Ferazzi/ EPA

THE AMERICAS
California couple David and Louise Turpin plead not guilty to torturing their 13 children
Amazon announced that it had narrowed its hunt for a second headquarters to 20 locations, concentrated among cities in the US East and Midwest. Elaine Thompson / AP Photo

THE AMERICAS
Amazon HQ2: North American cities scramble for a slice of the online empire
epa06448738 Palestinian refugees youths play near the beach next al Shateaa refugee camp west northern Gaza on, 17 January 2018. Media report that the US President Donald J. Trump had vowed to freeze about 125 million US dollar of aid for the United Nation Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian Refugees. The US ambassador to the United Nation (UN) Nikki Haley was quoted as saying that Trump did not want to add or stop funding until the Palestinians agree to return to the negotiation table. Following the 1948 Arab-Israel conflict, UNRWA was established by the United Nation General Assembly Resoluation 302 (IV) in 1949 to carry out direct relief and works programs for Palestinian refugees from May 1950 on. until today, some five million Palestinian refugees are eligible for their services, UNRWA says on their website. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

WORLD
World in focus - best photos for January 18, 2018