Abu Dhabi, UAEMonday 20 January 2020

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

United Nations condemns attack on Yemen camp, says it threatens peace

The deadly blast was from a ballistic missile launched by Houthi fighters, the army said

Yemeni government soldiers on manoeuvres in Marib province in January 2018. EPA
Yemeni government soldiers on manoeuvres in Marib province in January 2018. EPA

The United Nations said on Sunday that a missile attack on a government military camp in central Yemen which killed dozens of people could derail a fragile political process that aims to calm the almost five-year-old war.

The attack on Saturday evening hit a mosque in the Al Estiqbal military training camp in Marib, a city held by the internationally-recognised government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, as people gathered for prayer, two medical sources and forces loyal to Hadi said.

The blast was from a ballistic missile launched by Houthi fighters, the army said in a statement. It killed 79 people and wounded 81, it said.

The state news agency, carrying a report on the foreign minister, said more than 100 had been killed.

Read More

Yemen's Houthi rebels kill dozens in attack on military base in Marib

STC and government begin troop redeployment to end summer standoff

Marib: a former Al Qaeda bastion turned booming city

The attack “confirms without doubt that the Houthis have no desire for peace”, Mr Hadi said in a statement.

The Houthi movement has not claimed responsibility.

The United Nations envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, condemned this incident and other stepped-up air strikes, missile and ground attacks around the country.

“The hard–earned progress that Yemen has made on de-escalation is very fragile. Such actions can derail this progress”, Griffiths said, urging parties to direct their energies into politics and away from the battle front.

Yemen has been mired in almost five years of conflict since the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted Hadi’s government from power in the capital Sanaa in late 2014, prompting intervention in 2015 by a Saudi-led military coalition in a bid to restore his government.

The United Nations has been trying to re-launch political negotiations to end the war and, separately, Riyadh has been holding informal talks with the Houthis since late September about de-escalation. This has seen violence decrease on a number of fronts in recent months.

On Sunday a delegation of European Union ambassadors to Yemen was in Sanaa to call for better humanitarian access and an immediate end to the conflict.

Mr Hadi, who resides in Saudi Arabia, said the military should be on high alert after the assault.

Updated: January 20, 2020 05:21 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Wednesday said they would step down as senior Royal family members. Kensington Palace

Prince Harry ‘sad’ to leave royal duties

Europe
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) meets United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan for bi-lateral talks prior a Peace summit on Libya in Berlin on January 19, 2020. World powers on January 19, 2020 gather in Berlin to make a fresh push for peace in Libya, in a desperate bid to stop the conflict-wracked nation from disintegrating into a "second Syria". Leaders of Russia, Turkey and France are due in Berlin for talks held under the auspices of the United Nations, which want to extract a pledge from foreign powers wielding influence in the region to stop interfering in the conflict, be it through the provision of weapons, troops or financing. / AFP / Odd ANDERSEN

Libya conflict: latest updates from the Berlin summit

MENA
WhatsApp users have reported experiencing problems with sending photos and voice notes. Reuters 

WhatsApp down around the world as users report issues with multimedia

Lifestyle
Demand for IT talent, especially data and digital experts, increased significantly in 2019, according to Michael Page. Jeff Topping / The National

Top Middle East candidates need double-digit salary rises to move jobs in 2020

Money
Feirouz Abou Hassan. Finbar Anderson for The National

Timeline: the Lebanese uprising as it unfolded

MENA