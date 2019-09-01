Abu Dhabi, UAESunday 1 September 2019

UAE calls on Yemen government and STC to engage in Saudi-led dialogue

Unity is essential to confront Houthi rebels, Dr Anwar Gargash said

Dr Gargash made the call for cooperation on Twitter. AP
Dr Gargash made the call for cooperation on Twitter. AP

Yemen’s government and the Southern Transitional Council must engage in the Saudi-led initiative that calls for dialogue to de-escalate fighting in the south, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said on Sunday.

The Saudi-led Arab Coalition, which includes the UAE, has been fighting for the internationally-recognised Yemeni government against the Houthi rebels since 2015.

“Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, solid and vital to regaining peace and stability in Yemen. Focus on internal unity, through continued dialogue, essential to address, confront the challenge of the Houthi coup,” Dr Gargash said on Twitter.

The campaign against the rebels and extremist groups has been disrupted by infighting between forces allied to the government and those affiliated to the Southern Transitional Council.

Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have called for the government and the STC to attend reconciliation talks in Jeddah so they can resume their alliance against the Houthi rebels.

Although both sides have agreed to take part, the talks have been delayed by repeated clashes in Aden and other southern cities.

The STC had voiced its readiness for talks but government-affiliated forces restarted fighting last Wednesday.

The UAE has repeatedly said that it is up to the Yemenis to resolve the conflict and the international community must spare no effort in their support for a peaceful resolution.

Dr Gargash also voiced his concern about terrorist activity by ISIS and Al Qaeda in the south.

Al Qaeda and ISIS carried out frequent attacks in Aden in the years immediately after it was liberated from Houthi rebels at the start of Yemen's civil war in 2015.

“The UAE as part of Coalition will continue to act firmly against the re-emergence of terror groups in Yemen,” Dr Gargash said.

The coalition has helped restore security in Aden and has targeted Al Qaeda and ISIS in other areas of the south.

UAE forces and Yemeni forces trained by the UAE continue to target Al Qaeda and extremist militants in Yemen.

Updated: September 1, 2019 12:18 PM

