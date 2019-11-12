Abu Dhabi, UAEWednesday 13 November 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Turks kill civilian during joint Syria patrol

Nine wounded while protesting against the Turkish-Russian patrol, monitor says

A Syrian youth throws a stone towards Turkish military vehicles during a joint patrol on Monday. AFP
A Syrian youth throws a stone towards Turkish military vehicles during a joint patrol on Monday. AFP

At least one civilian was killed on Tuesday by fire from Turkish forces on joint patrol with Russian troops near the Syrian border town of Kobani, Kurdish authorities said.

"Turkish vehicles taking part in the joint patrol with Russian military police aimed at unarmed civilians as they passed between the villages of Shiran and Kurbinkar in the countryside around Kobani," said the Asayish Kurdish internal security forces.

It said Turkish forces first used tear gas on the demonstrators and then opened fire, killing one civilian and wounding six others.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said nine people were wounded by Turkish fire in the area, two of in critical condition.

It was the second time a civilian has been killed during demonstrations against Turkish-Russian patrols in areas of north-west Syria previously controlled by Kurdish forces.

Read More

Turkey's Erdogan threatens to send ISIS prisoners to Europe in response to sanctions

US troops in ‘deliberate withdrawal’ from Syria bases as fight against ISIS continues

Another civilian died after being run over on Friday as demonstrators hurled rocks at a similar patrol.

Since joint Turkish-Russian patrols began under a deal between Ankara and Moscow, Kurds have staged demonstrations, hurling rocks at armoured vehicles.

Updated: November 13, 2019 04:26 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
 Jean Nouvel’s glistening dome is as much an attraction as what’s inside the museum.  Courtesy Louvre Abu Dhabi 

Louvre Abu Dhabi playing its part to foster international dialogue, says Noura Al Kaabi

Europe
Mr Erdogan will visit the White House on Wednesday. Reuters

Protests, lawsuits and policy disagreements to overshadow Erdogan’s US visit

The Americas
The silver Spitfire soaring imperiously over the UAE on November 11. Courtesy Silver Spitfire

Pilot praises 'beautiful' Abu Dhabi as iconic warplane lands in UAE

Heritage
A mural that represents the ‘martyrs and young people’ in Tahrir Square. Pesha Magid

Iraqi protesters paint their pain on Tahrir’s walls

Art
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 11, 2019. ADIPEC day 1 Gallery images: "Pretty Boy " the robot amazes visitors at the Promobot stand. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter: Jennifer Gnana

Adipec 2019: The latest from Abu Dhabi's oil and gas conference

Energy