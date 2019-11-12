Turks kill civilian during joint Syria patrol

Nine wounded while protesting against the Turkish-Russian patrol, monitor says

At least one civilian was killed on Tuesday by fire from Turkish forces on joint patrol with Russian troops near the Syrian border town of Kobani, Kurdish authorities said.

"Turkish vehicles taking part in the joint patrol with Russian military police aimed at unarmed civilians as they passed between the villages of Shiran and Kurbinkar in the countryside around Kobani," said the Asayish Kurdish internal security forces.

It said Turkish forces first used tear gas on the demonstrators and then opened fire, killing one civilian and wounding six others.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said nine people were wounded by Turkish fire in the area, two of in critical condition.

#SOHR After it ran over a civilian in Ma’bada countryside a few days ago, #Turkish patrol shoots civilians in #Ayn_al_Arab countryside ( #Kobani ) kills and injures 9 of them https://t.co/oIsEVKaHdw — #المرصدالسوري #SOHR (@syriahr) November 12, 2019

It was the second time a civilian has been killed during demonstrations against Turkish-Russian patrols in areas of north-west Syria previously controlled by Kurdish forces.

Another civilian died after being run over on Friday as demonstrators hurled rocks at a similar patrol.

Since joint Turkish-Russian patrols began under a deal between Ankara and Moscow, Kurds have staged demonstrations, hurling rocks at armoured vehicles.