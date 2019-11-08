Abu Dhabi, UAEFriday 8 November 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Syria's oil minister says production unit at Baniyas refinery damaged in explosion

Blast at Syria’s largest oil refinery killed one worker and injured another

Syrian Oil Minister Ali Ghanem, pictured in October. EPA
Syrian Oil Minister Ali Ghanem, pictured in October. EPA

A large explosion during maintenance operations damaged one of the production units of Syria's Baniyas oil refinery, Syria's Oil Minister said on Thursday.

A worker was killed and an engineer injured at the refinery on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, Ali Ghanem said.

It was not clear how extensive the damage was and if it affected the refinery, which has the capacity to process more than 130,000 barrels of crude a day.

A report on state-owned Ikhbariyah television station said the explosion occurred when a tank at the refinery was being welded.

Baniyas, along with Syria’s only other refinery at Homs, covers a significant part of the country’s demand for diesel, fuel for heating, petrol and other petroleum products, industry experts SAY.

Some oil and products have been imported from Iran and Russia during the Syrian war but US and EU sanctions have made it difficult to get reliable supplies of Iranian crude and certain products to cover shortfalls.

Oil production in government-controlled areas in Syria collapsed after Damascus lost control of most of its oil producing fields, located between Deir Ezzor and Hassakeh.

Read More

Pentagon says Syria oil revenue going to Kurdish fighters

Senior US envoy in Syria highly critical of troop withdrawal

Turkey’s Erdogan defends record on ISIS operations after revelations

These oilfields have been in the hands of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces since they seized them from ISIS militants.

US President Donald Trump has authorised a wider mission to secure Syria’s oil and stop it coming under ISIS control.

A significant part of the oil processed at Baniyas comes from these areas.

Lorries transport crude from Kurdish-controlled fields in Hassakeh and Deir Ezzor into government-held territory.

Washington allows this trade to help secure a source of revenue for the Kurdish-led authorities to finance their administration, diplomats and industry experts say.

Updated: November 8, 2019 04:21 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Iraqi activst and doctor Saba Al Mahdawi, 37, had been providing first aid at the protests in Baghdad before she was abducted on November 2, 2019.

Iraqi officials silent on abduction of Saba Al Mahdawi

MENA
WhatsApp and other free VoIP systems are banned in the Emirates. Dado Ruvic / Reuters

UAE may lift WhatsApp calls ban 'soon', says top cyber security official

Government
The UAE and Saudi introduced 5 per cent VAT in January 2018. The IMF in September urged Saudi to hike it to 10 per cent, sparking a debate about the future of tax. Alamy Stock Photo

UAE has 'no income tax plans' says senior government official

Government
Among the issues at the Dubai apartment are a kitchen that is not waterproof. Reem Mohammed/The National

Homefront: 'My newly purchased apartment is full of flaws. How do I resolve this?'

Money
A model of Burj Jumeira, the new tower set to be a centrepiece of the new Downtown Jumeira project launched by Dubai Holding in January. Wam

Sheikh Ahmed appointed temporary head of Dubai Holding

Economy