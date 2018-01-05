x Abu Dhabi, UAEFriday 5 January 2018
UAE Edition
International Edition
  • Prayer Times
  • Weather
  1. HOME
  2. World
  3. MENA

Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Iran protests

More protests were held in Tehran on Thursday night, according to videos posted by activists

United States ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to reporters at United Nations headquarters on January 2, 2018. She called for the world body to show support for anti-government protesters in Iran. Mary Altaffer / AP Photo
United States ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to reporters at United Nations headquarters on January 2, 2018. She called for the world body to show support for anti-government protesters in Iran. Mary Altaffer / AP Photo

The UN Security Council will discuss the anti-government demonstrations in Iran at an emergency meeting Friday, after the United States asked the world body to show support for the protesters.

With council members divided in their views of the protests that have roiled the Islamic Republic for the past week, it is not yet clear how the discussion will take shape or what might come out of it.

Kazakhstan, the current council president, confirmed that Friday afternoon's meeting would discuss the situation in Iran. The US had called for the meeting on Tuesday, but council members could insist on a vote before taking up the topic, and it would take nine of the 15 votes to go forward.

"This is a matter of fundamental human rights for the Iranian people, but it is also a matter of international peace and security," the US envoy, Nikki Haley, said on Thursday night. She added that it would be "telling if any country tries to deny the Security Council from even having this discussion".

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said on Wednesday that the protests that began on December 28 had been contained, but activists posted new videos purporting to show protests in Tehran on Thursday night, including chants against supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian authorities have organised pro-government rallies in response, with more planned to be held after Friday prayers.

Iran's interior minister said on Thursday that up to 42,000 people had taken part in the week of protests sparked by economic woes, the first time the government has given an estimate of the participation in the unrest. At least 21 people have been killed and hundreds arrested.

Iran's prosecutor general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri has said an American CIA official was the "main designer" of the demonstrations. And Iran's UN envoy, Gholamali Khoshroo, complained in a letter to the Security Council president on Wednesday that US president Donald Trump's "absurd tweets" had "incited Iranians to engage in disruptive acts".

Mr Trump's administration has denied having any hand in the demonstrations, saying they arose completely spontaneously. The CIA declined to comment.

The president's tweets have not called for violence or disruptive acts, but he has commended the protests, expressing "such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government" and pledging "great support from the United States". Ms Haley praised the anti-government protesters as brave and said "the UN must speak out" to support them.

"The people of Iran are crying out for freedom. All freedom-loving people must stand with their cause," she said on Tuesday.

Not all council members see a need to weigh in.

Russia's US embassy warned on Monday against "external interference" in what it views as Iran's domestic issue; Moscow and Tehran have close ties.

The Iranian protests have given Mr Trump a fresh avenue to try to muster world opinion against a nation he has decried since he ran for president.

After taking office last year, Mr Trump refused this past fall to certify Iran's compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that lifted some sanctions in return for Iran curbing its nuclear programme. He said Tehran was getting disproportionate benefits, considering its concessions.

The US imposed new sanctions on Thursday on five Iranian entities over their involvement in developing ballistic missiles. While those sanctions were unrelated to the ongoing protests, Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said more sanctions "targeting human rights abuses are coming."

_______________

Read more:

Iran protests turn spotlight on extent of Tehran's involvement in Syrian war

The Iranian people deserve a more dynamic system of government that revives the country’s fortunes

________________

EDITOR'S PICKS

A fake news network has been targeting the UAE using a bogus news website and social media. Getty Images

WORLD

Social media accounts target UAE
A Syrian child who was injured in shelling on the town of Misraba receives treatment at a make-shift hospital. Hamish de Bretton-Gordon is calling on the UK government to do more to help those caught in the warzone. AFP PHOTO / HASAN MOHAMED

MENA

UK must do more to help Syria - even if that means conceding to Putin
Apple says will fix chip flaw affecting IPhones, IPads, and Macs within days. Getty

BUSINESS

Apple to issue fix for iPhones, Macs at risk from 'Spectre' chip flaw
A Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. aircraft prepares to land at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, on Saturday, August 12, 2017. With the company expected to announce another loss this week, Cathay needs to shift strategy from being the region's top airline for premium fliers and make a bigger effort to woo some of the millions of mainland leisure travelers who have enriched its state-owned rivals in China, analysts say. Photographer: Vivek Prakash/Bloomberg

TRAVEL

World's safest airlines 2018 revealed
Liverpool fans with a banner welcoming Virgil van Dijk to the club. The Dutchman is in line to make his debut against Everton in the FA Cup third round at Anfield. Phil Noble / Reuters

FOOTBALL

FA Cup predictions: Wins for Man City and Liverpool, banana skin for Stoke
The manual 718 Boxster GTS has 10hp less than the auto, but compensates with responsiveness. Adam Workman / The National

MOTORING

Porsche's new power and poise

Most Read

Read the paper

View the paper as it appeared in print

Download the iPad e-reader

RELATED ARTICLES

Iran's Revolutionary Guard displays a Qiam missile during a military parade on September 21, 2012. Missiles fired into Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthi rebels have the same design characteristics as the Qiam, according to US investigators. Vahid Salemi / AP Photo

MENA
Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile fired at Najran provinvce 
Emmanuel Macron, 40, became the president of France in May 2017. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool

WORLD
Election of young leaders marks change in voting trends
Nour Tamimi (C) was detained after a viral video showing her with two members of her family allegedly assaulting two Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. AFP / AHMAD GHARABLI

MENA
Israel grants bail to Palestinian woman in 'slap video' case
epaselect epa06417489 Ahn Cheol-soo, chief of the minor opposition People's Party, sits in front of a picture bearing an image of a fried egg with a double yolk as he attends a meeting of the party's Supreme Council members at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 05 January 2018. Party officials said the picture embodies the party's will to wish the country good luck and the people happiness. Double yolks are said to bring good luck. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

WORLD
World in focus - best images for January 5, 2018

VIDEOS

Recommended

Tourist hot air balloons float across Egypt's Valley of the Kings near Luxor at dawn. Charles Onians / AFP

MENA
South African tourist killed in Luxor hot air balloon crash
Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and military commanders pray over the coffin of Mohsen Hojaji, a young Revolutionary Guard soldier killed by ISIL in Syria, during his state funeral in Tehran on September 27, 2017. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

MENA
Iran protests turn spotlight on extent of Tehran's involvement in Syrian war
Pope Tawadros II leads the Easter mass at Saint Mark's Coptic Cathedral in Cairo's Al Abbassiya district on April 15, 2017. Khaled Desouki / AFP

MENA
Egypt's Copts prepare for opening of cathedral in new administrative capital
Baha’is in Yemen, pictured here campaigning their message of tolerance, have been subject to a brutal crackdown by the Houthi rebels in Sanaa who accuse them of being Atheists. Handouts

MENA
Houthis torture and sentence religious activist to death 