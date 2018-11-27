MENA
Abu Dhabi, UAETuesday 27 November 2018

Mohammed bin Salman touches down in Cairo as tour moves on 

The Saudi Crown Prince is on a regional tour ahead of the G20 economic summit in South America

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is met by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi upon his arrival in Cairo, Egypt, late 26 November 2018. EPA  
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Cairo late Monday night in the latest stop on his regional tour ahead of the G20 summit at the end of the week.

Prince Mohammed was met at the airport by Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el Sisi and then the pair discussed regional and international maters.

Egypt’s presidential spokesman Bassam Radi told reporters that "Sisi and [Prince Mohammed]'s bilateral talks come within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries."

The visit is Prince Salman’s sixth time in Cairo and the second since becoming crown prince in June 2017. The two countries have numerous business and development agreements, including in building the $500 billion Neom mega-city near the Saudi border.

The kingdom has become the second largest foreign investor in Egpyt, accounting for some 11 per cent of total FDI.

“There is no doubt that the visit will contribute to the realization of the vision of the two governments to increase the volume of trade and to become a major economic market in the region,” Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Amr Nassar said in a statement.

epa07192138 A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Court early 27 November 2018 shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (L) with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) upon his arrival in Cairo, Egypt, late 26 November 2018. The Saudi Crown Prince is on a regional tour before attending the G20 summit in Argentina. After visiting Egypt he is expected to travel to Tunisia. EPA/BANDAR ALGALOUD/SAUDI ROYAL COURT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is met by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi upon his arrival in Cairo, Egypt, late 26 November 2018. EPA

The Saudi leader is expected to stay in Egypt for two days before travelling on, reportedly to Tunisia, Algeria and Mauritania before heading to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on November 30.

Prince Mohammed flew to Egypt from Bahrain where he arrived on Sunday to meet with the king and royal family the day after the country held parliamentary elections.

Saudi Arabia has been a major backer of the Bahraini royal family, intervening in 2011 to help the government contend with mass protests and also financially supporting the country to try and kick-start its spluttering economy.

______________

Read more:

A century of history highlighted during Saudi Crown Prince's visit to Bahrain

UAE with Saudi through thick and thin, says Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Egypt's Sisi says army will defend Gulf, after Iranian cleric threatens Saudi Arabia

