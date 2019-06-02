Israeli strikes kill 10 in Syria after rocket fire

The attacks near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed Syrian soldiers and foreign fighters

Israel conducted air strikes on Syrian military positions on Sunday in response to rocket fire at Mount Hermon in the occupied Golan Heights a day earlier, with a war monitor reporting 10 killed including Syrian soldiers and foreign fighters.

State news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying the attacks struck military positions in the southern region of Quneitra early Sunday.

The attacks near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights also caused material damage.

Israel's army said two rockets were fired from Syria at Mount Hermon in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights late Saturday and one had been "located within Israeli territory."

In response, the army attacked "two Syrian artillery batteries, a number of observation and intelligence posts on the Golan Heights, and an SA-2 aerial defence battery," its statement said.

The Israeli attack left three Syrian soldiers and seven foreign fighters dead, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The attacks came hours after the Israeli military said two projectiles were fired from Syria toward the occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli military said Saturday there were no reports of casualties or damage. Israeli media said that sirens warning of incoming rockets were not activated.

Israel has acknowledged carrying out dozens of air strikes in Syria on Iranian targets and Tehran's allies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the strike.

"We won't tolerate fire at our territory and will respond forcefully to any aggression against us," he said.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria, most of them against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

Israel says it is determined to prevent its arch foe Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where Tehran backs President Bashar Al Assad in the country's eight-year war which has killed more than 370,000 people.

The stand-off had been simmering since the United States last year withdrew from the 2015 nuclear treaty which Iran reached with major world powers.

In recent weeks the United States has accused Iran of alleged threats and deployed an aircraft carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf.