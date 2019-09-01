Hezbollah retaliation against Israel ‘in hands of field commanders’

Hassan Nasrallah said Israel ‘must pay a price’ for its drone attack against the group

The leader of Hezbollah says he has given the order to retaliate against Israel after drones exploded in Beirut last week, but the location, timing and scale of the operation is up to the local field commander.

In a speech on Saturday evening, Hassan Nasrallah repeated the need to respond to the drones that crashed in the party’s stronghold in south Beirut last Sunday and for an air strike that killed two fighters in Syria the day before.

"The need for a response is decided," he said during a televised speech. It was about "establishing the rules of engagement and... the logic of protection for the country", Nasrallah said.

Israel "must pay a price,” he said.

He spoke a week after two drones, believed to be Israeli, crash-landed in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the incident but sources have briefed the media that they did carry out the operation to stop the transfer of sophisticated rocket aiming technology from Iran to Hezbollah.

One of the drones landed on the roof of Hezbollah’s media office while another exploded and crashed nearby, causing a fire and damage to buildings.

The Iran-backed group said both drones were armed with explosives and were carrying out an attack mission.

On Thursday, the Israeli army accused Iran of collaborating with Hezbollah to assemble precision-guided missiles that could cause "massive" human casualties in Israel.

Nasrallah denied the accusation, saying of the group they “do not have factories to produce precision-guided missiles in Lebanon”.

He said the claims were "lies" to justify Israeli attacks against the country.

The Hezbollah leader said they, the group, had the “right” to have such factories “but we have nothing of the sort”.

The group “had enough” precision-guided missiles already, he said.

Nasrallah’s address was the latest in a series of escalations between Israel and Lebanon that last fought in the 34-day, 2006 war. Just under 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers were killed in the fighting.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun denounced the “Israeli attack” as a declaration of war last Monday night.

After an initial threat of Hezbollah action last week, Benjamin Netanyahu said Nasrallah needed to “calm down”.

“I heard what Nasrallah said. I suggest to Nasrallah to calm down. He knows well that Israel knows how to defend itself and to pay back its enemies,” Mr Netanyahu said.

Hezbollah and Lebanese leaders should “be careful of what you say and watch your actions," he added.

On Saturday the Israeli army confirmed it had massed troops to Lebanon’s Southern border as tensions increased.

The army said its "ground forces, air, navy and intelligence forces improved their preparedness for various scenarios in the northern command area."

"Reserve soldiers have received a message regarding the relevant time they need to deploy," the army said in a statement.

Mr Aoun responded to Israel’s escalation in a speech kicking off celebrations for the centenary of the country’s creation.

“The blatant Israeli assault on our sovereignty, which took place a few days ago, and the unified rejecting and condemning position by the Lebanese while affirming their legitimate right to defend their country, may be the most eloquent proof of our commitment to the constants that preserve the entity and rights of States,” he said Saturday.

“Lebanon is not a permissible land for anyone, and we would not have come to this centennial celebration had we not proven to everyone that we are capable of forcing the mightiest armies out of our land, preserving our independence and our civilizational vocation.”

The UN is evidently concerned about the rise in rhetoric between the two nations. Over the weekend the security council extended the mandate of the peacekeeping force in Lebanon but urged the two sides to find a permanent solution to the 2006 ceasefire.

Hashim Safieddin, the head of Lebanon's Shiite movement Hezbollah's political bureau, speaks during the funeral of two members of Hezbollah killed in Israeli strikes in Syria. AFP Hezbollah supporters carry the coffin of two fighters during the funeral in the Ghobeiry neighbourhood of southern Beirut on August 26, 2019. AFP The head of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said on August 25 that Israeli strikes overnight in Syria had hit a position used by his Lebanese Shiite group, killing two of its members. AFP Hassan Nasrallah has vowed to respond to recent Israel actions against the group. AFP A picture of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah lies amid the debris in a Lebanese Hezbollah media office after a drone exploded. AP President Michel Aoun (C) heads a meeting of the Higher Defence Council in the historic Beiteddine Palace in Lebanon's Chouf mountains, southeast of the capital Beirut. HO via AFP Lebanese army and United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (Unifil) vehicles patrolling in the Lebanese village of Aitaroun along the border with Lebanon. AFP Spanish UN peacekeepers patrol the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Kfar Kila. AP A farmer in the northern Israeli town of Metula drives his tractor in front of the concrete barrier along the border with Lebanon. AFP A tall concrete barrier built by Israel along the border with Lebanon and the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila. AFP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Lebanon, Hezbollah's chief and the head of Iran's elite Quds Force to "be careful" with their words and actions. AFP The concrete barrier along the border with Lebanon has been built in recent years to prevent Hezbollah incursions. AFP An Israeli Merkava tank positioned along the border with neighbouring Lebanon. AFP Israeli foot patrols near the northern Israeli town of Avivim, close to the border with Lebanon. AFP

Also on Saturday, a spokesman for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon said that they found the remnants of a flare that landed near a UNIFIL outpost but no one was injured.

However, local media reported that a man was injured in an explosion near the southern town of Al Mansouri. The media quoted officials describing his condition as “serious”.

Israel dropped millions of cluster munitions across south Lebanon through the 1990s and again during the 2006 war, the majority in the final three days of the conflict as the ceasefire was being finalised.

While international demining operations continue, numerous people are wounded every year by unexploded ordnance. Israel has refused to hand over maps or records of where they dropped the ordnance.