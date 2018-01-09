x Abu Dhabi, UAEWednesday 10 January 2018
UAE Edition
International Edition
  • Prayer Times
  • Weather
  1. HOME
  2. World
  3. MENA

Exiled Iranian royal sees chance to end the Islamic Republic

Reza Pahlavi advocates replacing Tehran’s theocracy with a pluralist, parliamentary democracy

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and a critic of the country's clerical leaders. AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and a critic of the country's clerical leaders. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Reza Pahlavi, the son of the last Shah of Iran and the scion of Persia's 2,500-year-old monarchy, believes his country’s people are writing a new future for themselves, and perhaps for himself. With the country on edge after ten days of protests that have seen tens of protesters killed and up to 3,700 people arrested, the 57-year-old former crown prince genuinely believes that his homeland can overthrow the regime installed by the 1979 Islamic revolution.

“We all know that regime change is the ultimate formula,” said Mr Pahlavi, a harsh critic of the clerical rulers who have dominated Iran over the last four decades. “But that’s what the Iranian people are asking. It’s not going to be because the U.S. says so, or the British say so, or the Saudis say so, or the Israelis say so. It’s because it’s what the Iranian people want.”

For Pahlavi, who advocates replacing Tehran’s theocracy with a pluralist, parliamentary democracy, the demonstrations that have rocked cities across Iran the last two weeks aren’t about egg prices, unemployment or economic opportunity. They’re about the nation’s greater grievance with its entire political system.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Mr Pahlavi cast the current discontent as more threatening to the Islamic Republic’s survival than the violence that followed disputed elections in 2009 — when Iranians clashed over the direction of a government that would in any scenario be undemocratic and corrupt, and opposed to human rights and the separation of state and religion.

“The time has really come for a massive coalition,” Mr Pahlavi told the AP in Washington, where he says he’s trying to help Iranian activists, human rights advocates, union leaders, journalists and students pull in a broader pool of citizens in defiance of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, and the clerics and officials comprising the country’s ruling establishment.

“These are usurpers that have invaded the country, taken us hostage and we shall get our country back. Today is the time,” he declared, describing his part — at least for now — as carrying the flag of the protesters’ cause with Western countries like the United States to intensify their responses and consider new sanctions on Iran’s leaders and their assets.

Some protesters have called for the government's overthrow, and videos show some vocal support for Mr Pahlavi, who left Iran at 17 for military flight school in the United States just before his cancer-stricken father Mohammad Reza Pahlavi abandoned the throne for exile. Revolution meant neither Pahlavi ever returned.

It has been the ubiquity, more so than intensity, of the protests that have surprised many observers. Whereas millions flooded Tehran’s streets after the contested vote last decade that returned hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to power, the movement this time has been more amorphous and leaderless, but perhaps wider in reach — spreading to more than 80 cities nationwide. In recent days, however, Iranian officials have described the protests as waning.

Mr Pahlavi is staying abreast of developments in Iran through what his aides describe as a vast network of contacts, inside and outside of the government, he has maintained for decades. An equally important source: normal Iranians reaching out to him directly via social media.

But he may not be the credible voice for change in a country that he hasn't seen in 38 years. Iranian officials accuse him of exploiting the instability to advance his personal aspirations for power in a part of the world replete with cautionary tales about long-estranged exiles believing they know what’s best for their homelands. And Mr Pahlavi’s father was hardly a paragon of democracy, ruling lavishly and repressively, and benefiting from a CIA-supported 1953 coup of Iran’s prime minster.

While many of the young faces in today’s crowds of protesters couldn’t conceivably have been born when the last shah still ruled, Mr Pahlavi believes the support he is seeing in text messages and Telegram files is genuine.

“It is not a matter of coincidence or, if you will, nostalgia,” he said, insisting that a young, scrutinising Iranian generation is expressing “rapport” with his message of inclusion, and rejecting the Islamic Republic’s “brainwashing” and exclusion.

He outlined a vision of how to achieve democratic change: Intensifying “the struggle” until Iran’s government implodes; initiating a transition process; holding popular elections for a constitutional assembly; enshrining secularism and democracy; free and fair voting for a first parliament and government.

But these are broad ideas that would each entail incredibly difficult processes. For example, Mr Pahlavi said that whatever form Iran’s future government takes, it should offer amnesty to military and paramilitary forces such as those in the Revolutionary Guard Corps so they abandon the camp of Mr Khamenei and other hardliners. Such a promise wouldn’t resolve their massive stakes in Iran’s economy, a source of significant popular disgruntlement.

And what of Mr Pahlavi’s path in this new Iran? Does it end with him sitting upon the Peacock Throne? Or does he aspire for something akin to the ‘Baba’ role played by Mohammed Zahir Shah, Afghanistan’s deposed king who returned after the fall of the Taliban as a symbolic but powerless figure of national unity?

“I don’t know, to be honest with you. I know what I need to do now,” Mr Pahlavi answered. “I’ve never been preoccupied with my personal role or destiny,” he said, describing fair elections in Iran as his “only mission in life,” replacing the current votes for presidents and parliamentarians among pre-approved candidates.

“Of course, I stand ready to serve my country,” Pahlavi said, noncommittally. “I have no idea in what capacity it may or may not be. I may end up just being a regular citizen living the rest of my days, or I may be called upon to play a bigger role.”

“Everybody knows that I carry the monarchic heritage. If the country is more ready for a republic, even better. That’s great.”

EDITOR'S PICKS

Nissan Leaf NISMO concept vehicle, on display at the Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo on October 25, 2017. AFP

UAE

End of the internal combustion engine: the age of electric vehicles
Deniz Naki (C) speaks to the press after the case against him was dropped, in Diyarbakir in 2016. EPA / STR

EUROPE

Kurdish football player shot at on German motorway 
Internet usage exceeds 90 per cent of the population in the UAE. Mauro Pimentel / AFP

EDITORIAL

Skype issues incongruous with UAE's long term plan 
Protesters in Lahore burn posters of Donald Trump earlier this year. K.M. Chaudary / AP

COMMENT

How Trump set the stage for more gripping drama in the US-Pakistan relationship
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is sure that the break in Dubai will provide plenty of benefits when his side resume domestic duties. Russell Cheyne / Reuters

FOOTBALL

Brendan Rodgers expects Dubai trip to recharge Celtic
An undated photo of an advert for a hoodie by H&M. Clothing giant H&M has apologised and removed an advertising image of a black model in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle.’’(H&M via AP)

LIFESTYLE

H&M controversy: Here are five other adverts that got it wrong

Most Read

Read the paper

View the paper as it appeared in print

Download the iPad e-reader

RELATED ARTICLES

In this December 30, 2017 photo, a university student attends a protest inside University of Tehran while a smoke grenade is thrown by Iranian police. AP

MENA
At least three protesters have died in custody, say Iranian activists 
The UN Security Council met on the situation in Iran on January 5, 2018 at UN headquarters. Mary Altaffer / AP

MENA
UN meeting on Iran protests called by US criticised at Security Council
Iranian president Hassan Rouhani speaks at a cabinet meeting held on December 31, 2017 as protests against the country's rulers raged across Iran. Iranian Presidency Office via AP

MENA
Iran protests were not just about economy, Rouhani says in dig at hardliners
French president Emmanuel Macron (L) and US president Donald Trump speak as they leave Les Invalides museum in Paris, France, on July 13, 2017. Ian Langsdon / Reuters

MENA
Trump and Macron agree Iranian protests were sign of government failure

VIDEOS

Recommended

Palestinian protesters wave their national flag near the Israel-Gaza border east of the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis as they demonstrate against calls for the closure of UNRWA by the Israeli prime minister and cuts in Palestinian aid by the American president. AFP/SAID KHATIB

MENA
Sweden warns against US cutting aid to Palestinians
Mr Burt, a UK foreign office minister, rebuked claims that his government had “inadvertently helped neutralise” the Iraqi Kurds. AFP/SAFIN HAMED

EUROPE
Did the UK “inadvertently neutralise” Iraq’s Kurds last year?
Yemenis inspect the damage at the site of air strikes in the Houthi-held city of Saada, north-west Yemen. AFP

MENA
Yemeni troops and Arab coalition capture strategic sites
Members of Kirkuk's Arab population greet Hashed Al Shaabi fighters as they advance into central Kirkuk on October 16, 2017. The mainly Shiite paramilitary forces have been accused of human rights violations. Murtaja Lateef / EPA

MENA
Iraq parliament forms committee to investigate war crimes in Tuz Khurmatu