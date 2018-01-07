x Abu Dhabi, UAEMonday 8 January 2018
EU calls for talks with Iran over unrest

Europe acknowledges rising anti-government tensions in the Middle Eastern state

There have been protests across Europe against the repression of demonstrations in Iran, such as this one in Berlin. EPA/OMER MESSINGER
There have been protests across Europe against the repression of demonstrations in Iran, such as this one in Berlin. EPA/OMER MESSINGER

The European Union will invite Iran's foreign minister for talks about the recent anti-government protests that have hit the country, Germany's foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Sunday.

But the EU pointedly steered clear of “instrumentalising” the crisis in the country to make political and diplomatic gain out of Tehran’s discomfort, as some have accused US president Donald Trump of doing so.

“Together with the EU's foreign policy chief (Federica Mogherini), we agreed to invite the Iranian foreign minister, if possible next week,” Mr Gabriel told German public broadcaster ZDF, without giving further details.

21 people have died and hundreds arrested since December 28 as protests over economic woes turned against the Iranian regime as a whole, with attacks on government buildings and police stations.

“We very quickly affirmed that we support the freedom to demonstrate and that the state should support this,” Mr Gabriel said.

At the same time, Mr Gabriel said Berlin will not follow the lead of Mr Trump, who pledged to help Iranians “take back” their government.

Trump also seized on the recent unrest to again slam a multiparty nuclear deal with Iran as deeply flawed.

Germany, as well as France, has “warned against attempts at instrumentalising the domestic conflicts in Iran,” said Mr Gabriel.

The US on Friday took the Iran protests to the UN security council, where deep divisions emerged over the issue, with Russia arguing the demonstrations posed no threat to international peace and security.

