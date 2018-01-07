x Abu Dhabi, UAESunday 7 January 2018
UAE Edition
International Edition
  • Prayer Times
  • Weather
  1. HOME
  2. World
  3. MENA

Displaced Iraqis forcibly returned home, where ISIL booby-traps abound

Prime minister Abadi anxious to send civilians home in lead up to elections

A displaced Iraqi family is seen at the Amriyat al Fallujah camp in Anbar Province, Iraq. Khalid al-Mousily / Reuters
A displaced Iraqi family is seen at the Amriyat al Fallujah camp in Anbar Province, Iraq. Khalid al-Mousily / Reuters

Iraqi security forces are forcibly returning civilians from refugee camps to unsafe areas in the predominantly Sunni Anbar province, exposing them to death from booby-traps or acts of vigilantism, refugees and aid workers say.

Managing more than two million Iraqis displaced by the war against ISIL is one of prime minister Haider Al Abadi's most daunting tasks. But critics say he is more interested in winning elections in May than alleviating the suffering of displaced Iraqis and returning them home safely.

Authorities are sending back people against their will, refugees and aid workers say, to ensure that the election takes place on time. People must be in their area of origin to vote and if they do not return home, this could delay the election.

Mr Abadi is riding a wave of popularity after defeating ISIL in Iraq and is anxious that the election may be held up.

Interviews with aid workers and dozens of displaced people at camps in the town of Amriyat Al Fallujah, located in the Sunni heartland of Anbar province, 40 km from Baghdad, as well as with several families who were returned to other areas in the province, reveal that many were forced to go home and several suffered death or injury.

Aid workers said military trucks arrive at camps unannounced and commanders read out lists of people who have one hour to pack their belongings and go.

The aid workers, who all spoke on condition of anonymity, estimated that between 2,400 and 5,000 people were forcibly returned between November 21 and January 2.

"These returns are not safe," said one aid worker. "Even those who don't openly resist really have no other choice. They cannot really say no to a bunch of people with guns."

But Mr Abadi's strategy is not without its hazards as he risks alienating Sunni voters if displaced Sunnis are seen to be suffering from being sent home to dangerous areas. He will need all the votes he can muster to face down a challenge from candidates linked to Iranian-backed Shiite militias and win a second term.

An Iraqi military spokesman said claims of forced returns are an exaggeration.

"Our primary concern is the safety of our citizens, our job is to protect people," said Iraqi Joint Operations Command Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasool.

However, he added, "citizens have to go home" now that ISIL has been defeated.

Some aid workers said local military commanders told them the orders came from Mr Abadi's office.

On November 25, security forces arrived at a camp in Amriyat AlFallujah and told Saleh Ahmed, 37, and his family to return to their home town of Betaya, his father, Mahdi Ahmed, said.

_______________

Read more:

The agony of liberation for teacher who risked his life filming Isil

Opinion: Iraq needs a long-term strategy as much as it needs short-term wins

Down but not out: ISIL will regroup and rise again

_______________

They refused because contacts at home told them the area was filled with booby-traps left by retreating ISIL fighters and that their houses had been destroyed.

A local commander assured them the area was safe, saying it was "better to go live in a tent in your home town than live in a tent in the camp."

Mr Saleh reluctantly took his wife and some of his children and got on the truck. Mahdi Ahmed, 72, remained at the camp with his sick wife, another son, and some of Saleh's children as their names were not on the list.

"They gave him a tent. He went back to our destroyed house and tried to pitch it in our yard," Mr Mahdi Ahmed said.

An explosive went off - Mr Saleh's wife was killed instantly and his daughter sustained full body burns. Mr Saleh lost one eye and was seriously injured in the other, according to one of his sons, who witnessed the incident.

The Ahmeds' case is not unique. Abdallah, 17, said his family was forced to return to the town of Jweibeh on November 26

A week later masked men arrived at the family home at 2 a.m. demanding to speak to the father. When he refused to open the door, they burst in and started shooting. Abdallah's father suffered leg injuries and his mother lost a finger.

The family do not know what the men wanted.

"It's not that we don't want to return but it has to be safe," said Abdallah, who is now the family breadwinner, working at a shop in the city of Fallujah.

For many it is not economically viable to leave the camps, where they can set up barber shops or fruit stands at makeshift markets, making about $50 (Dh183) a month.

That sum would not be possible back home where jobs, basic services, and schools are nonexistent.

"I can't afford to return," said camp resident Alaa Hussein.

One man whose father suffers from kidney failure said leaving means losing access to the camp's dialysis machine. His village, 450 km from the camp, does not have one.

"I will return once there are adequate health services there, but why should I go before then?" said Jassem Ali, 37.

Five separate camp residents said they were forced to leave but had to turn back because checkpoints manned by Iranian-backed Shiite militias were demanding bribes of up to $400 (Dh1,470) to let people through, a sum none could afford. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

A US diplomat in Baghdad said she had heard reports of forced returns, which the embassy had brought to the attention of the Iraqi government.

She said the government had stressed its commitment to safe and voluntary returns but also said that "there is a real desire to get people home as quickly as possible".

The United Nations says more than half of displaced Iraqis have already returned. More than 3.2 million people were back home at the end of December, with 2.6 million still displaced, according to the International Organization for Migration.

For Mahdi Ahmed, the government has achieved the reverse of what it intended.

"They are doing this because of the election, but if I go back and see my house destroyed, my money gone, and my life ruined, why would I vote for them?" he asked.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Air Koryo. EPA

TRAVEL

World's least safe airlines 2018 revealed
Illustration by Alvaro Sanmarti

MONEY

Has the good fortune for ETFs run its course?
AR Rahman. Courtesy Brothers Incorporated

MUSIC

AR Rahman to perform at Bollywood Parks Dubai 
Women carrying posters of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini gather at 24 Esfand square, now known as Revolution Square, on December 11, 1978 in one of the almost daily demonstrations in Tehran at the height of the Iranian revolution that led to the creation of the Islamic Republic. Kaveh Kazemi / Getty Images

MENA

Forty years since the spark that began Iran's last revolution
Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, offers prayers to the Sun God after taking a ritualistic dip at the "Sangam," the meeting point of Indian holy rivers the Ganges and the Yamuna, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Allahabad, India. Rajesh Kumar Singh / AP Photo

WORLD

World in focus - best photos for 7 January, 2018
Royal decree says state employees will receive 1,000 riyals a month allowance for a year. Simon Dawson / Bloomberg

ECONOMY

Saudi increases salaries, allowances to offset VAT impact

Most Read

Read the paper

View the paper as it appeared in print

Download the iPad e-reader

RELATED ARTICLES

Tim Ramadan risked his life filming Isil in Raqqa, now he feels he has lost his sense of purpose (AP Photo, File)

EUROPE
The agony of liberation for teacher who risked his life filming Isil 
Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and military commanders pray over the coffin of Mohsen Hojaji, a young Revolutionary Guard soldier killed by ISIL in Syria, during his state funeral in Tehran on September 27, 2017. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

MENA
Iran protests turn spotlight on extent of Tehran's involvement in Syrian war
Amal Hana protests in Detroit in June 2017. A family member was detained during Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids of primarily Chaldean immigrants and is facing deportation. Tanya Moutzalias / AP

THE AMERICAS
US judge orders government to release Iraqis or grant bond hearings

MENA
Iran reopens all border posts with Iraqi Kurdistan

VIDEOS

Recommended

Internally displaced women fill their jerrycans with water at the Kalbeed makeshift camp, near Bab al-Hawa crossing by the Syrian-Turkish border. Hundreds of families fled the fighting between government and opposition forces around Idlib. Zein Al Rifaii / EPA

MENA
Forces loyal to Assad have stepped up offensive in Idlib province

MENA
Yemen security forces seize 50 bags of Sanaa-bound explosive materials
Israeli Dudi Sela reacts after playing a point against Spanish tennis player Fernando Verdasco during the first round of the ATP Qatar Open tennis competition in Doha on January 1, 2018. Karim Jaafar / AFP

GCC
Israeli tennis player's presence in Qatar infuriates citizens
This photo, taken on January 6, 2018, shows people walking between destroyed buildings in Mesraba, Eastern Ghouta, which was bombed several times in recent days, Syria. Mohammed Badra / EPA

MENA
Syria rebel enclave is Assad regime's weak spot