x Abu Dhabi, UAETuesday 26 December 2017
UAE Edition
International Edition
  • Prayer Times
  • Weather
  1. HOME
  2. World
  3. MENA

Defiant Tunisian schoolgirls rebel against having to wear uniform

A group of adolescent girls came to school in white T-shirts demanding an 'end to discrimination' instead of wearing the regulation navy blue smock​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Siwar Tebourbi (C), an 18-year-old Tunisian schoolgirl, walks with colleagues as they leave school in Bizerte on November 30, 2017. Fethi Belaid / AFP
Siwar Tebourbi (C), an 18-year-old Tunisian schoolgirl, walks with colleagues as they leave school in Bizerte on November 30, 2017. Fethi Belaid / AFP

In Tunisian high schools, the dress code is not uniform. Actually, it is: but only for girls. Boys can wear what they like, and now the girls are up in arms.

One morning, instead of turning up for class wearing the regulation navy blue smock, a defiant group of adolescent girls came to school in white T-shirts instead, demanding an "end to discrimination".

At the elite Bizerte public school in the north, as is the case in most high schools in the North African country, pupils have to sign a school rule stipulating that wearing a uniform applies to girls only.

One day in September, supervisors reminded senior female students who did not abide by this rule that if they did not wear the smock, a loose-fitting, long gilet, they would be sent home.

Ironically, the warning was passed on during a philosophy class, about the human body.

This "injustice" inspired many of the girls to take to social networks and vent their feelings, 18-year-old Siwar Tebourbi said.

She said the girls agreed to take collective action from the following day "to demand that this discrimination must cease".

Dozens duly turned up for class, wearing white. Several boys did the same, in solidarity with their classmates.

The school reacted by saying nothing, which led to the formation of the "Manish Labsetha" or "I won't wear it" campaign, referring to the offending garment.

Both boys and girls think the dress code is unfair to the female pupils. In this picture, Tunisian students walk outside their school in Bizerte on December 11, 2017. Fethi Belaid / AFP
Both boys and girls think the dress code is unfair to the female pupils. In this picture, Tunisian students walk outside their school in Bizerte on December 11, 2017. Fethi Belaid / AFP

'A terrible message'

It was the culmination of a dispute that had been brewing for years.

Outraged that the navy blue was imposed on everyone in primary and secondary school but was compulsory in high school only for girls, pupils regularly appeared without it, risking expulsion or seeing their parents summoned.

Monia Ben Jemia, head of the Association of Democratic Women of Tunisia, an independent feminist group, called the smock rule "a terrible message" because it implies that young girls' bodies can have a disruptive effect on their peers.

She called it a complete aberration, especially since the country's new constitution of 2014 says that men and women are equal.

The high school students who launched the campaign, both male and female, are also against what they perceive as a wider "hypocrisy".

"They drill into us at school that men and women are equal, but in practice this is not the case," Adam Garci, 17, said.

That the navy gilet is actually supposed to erase social inequalities between pupils is a source of some amusement to Tebourbi.

"If it was really meant to conceal any differences between rich and poor, then boys as well as girls would have to wear it," she smiled.

Imposing the blue uniform on girls at a time when their bodies are undergoing change is not a trivial issue, said her friend Farah Ben Jemaa.

In Tunisian high schools, the dress code is not uniform. Actually, it is: but only for girls. Fethi Belaid / AFP
In Tunisian high schools, the dress code is not uniform. Actually, it is: but only for girls. Fethi Belaid / AFP

Rather embarrassing

"One supervisor told me I couldn't wear leggings without a smock because I was 'shapely', and another told us 'It bothers the men teachers'," Farah said.

The whole affair would appear to be somewhat embarrassing for the authorities.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one senior education official found it difficult to explain exactly what was happening. He acknowledged the sensitivity of the subject, even though Tunisia is considered to be a pioneer in North Africa and the Middle East in the field of women's rights.

If the official line is that equality between men and women is an asset, large sections of Tunisian society remain conservative and "there is resistance", Farah said at the Association of Democratic Women of Tunisia.

In the courtyard of another school in Bizerte, the Habib Thameur Lycee, equality is a topic for passionate debate among students.

Of around 15 boys asked about it, just one, Nader, spoke up for the traditional view. "Girls must cover the shape of their bodies," he said, adding "that's how we have been raised. It's our mentality, and it should stay that way."

The others were firm backers of the campaign. One final year pupil tried to argue with a supervisor seeking to enforce the rules. "But madame," he asked. "What if the regulation is wrong?"

Revolution generation

She thought for a moment. "For me, it's not unfair, it's the rules. That's the way it is," she murmured.

School director Iadh Toulgui admitted that the supervisor's view was unlikely to sway pupils who had lived through the revolution of 2011, which toppled a 23-year police state and brought about freedom of expression.

"This is a revolutionary generation, open to the world. When you try to impose something on them it doesn't work," he said.

It is a view shared by Farah, "These young people are much more aware of their rights, they have grown up with freedom of expression," she said.

"This is the revolution generation, and it is incredible."

For Bizerte's regional education commissioner Nabil Smadhi, discussion is the way ahead.

"It is time to address this issue in a national dialogue" involving the education ministry, parents, trade unions and civil society, he said.

"This agitation is effective, not just in the public high school but in the majority of establishments in Bizerte and in several high schools" across the country, he said.

In the meantime, Siwar Tebourbi, Farah Ben Jemaa and girls like them still come to school without the regulation uniform.

"We're not doing it just for us," said Farah, "Next year we'll be gone. But it's important for the generations who follow."

EDITOR'S PICKS

Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in western Mosul. A key aspect of this long-running war is the notion of keeping the states in which jihadis operate weak and unable to govern, or at least not govern the whole of a country. Suhaib Salem / Reuters

MENA

Down but not out: ISIL will regroup and rise again
US president Donald Trump seems to have ridden out the doommongers. Nicholas Kamm/AFP

ECONOMY

Economies defy naysayers but what does 2018 hold?
Novak Djokovic arrives in Abu Dhabi for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship having not played since Wimbledon in July. Matthew Childs / Reuters

TENNIS

Podcast: Djokovic and Williams make long-awaited returns at MWTC
A Rohingya refugee stands next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

WORLD

World in focus - best photos for December 26, 2017
Salah Malkawi / Getty Images

GCC

Saudi Arabia welcomes world's elite chess players for first time - in pictures
Time is running out for Saudi Arabia and the UAE businesses to prepare for the introduction of VAT in January. Getty Images

ECONOMY

Final checklist for businesses ahead of VAT introduction 

Most Read

Read the paper

View the paper as it appeared in print

Download the iPad e-reader

RELATED ARTICLES

The Red Sea in Hurghada, a popular Egyptian resort where Laura Plummer was planning on spending two weeks on holiday with her partner Omar. AP / Hassan Ammar

MENA
British woman accused of drug smuggling into Egypt jailed for three years
A Rohingya refugee stands next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

WORLD
World in focus - best photos for December 26, 2017
People holding pictures of victims of the guerrilla conflict in the 80s and 90s march after Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned former President Alberto Fujimori in Lima, Peru, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

THE AMERICAS
Lima clashes: thousands protest against pardon for ex-president
teaser picture

MENA
Reasons to remain optimistic about the region after tough 2017

VIDEOS

Recommended

Two Syrian women from Raqqa walk through a Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon after the first heavy snow storm hit Lebanon, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi - GF10000281622

MENA
Displaced Syrians survive war but face battle against cold
Delegations take part in the peace talks on Syria in Astana, Kazakhstan, on December 22. At the meeting, Russia received backing from Turkey and Iran for holding a Syrian national dialogue congress in the Russian city of Sochi on Jan. 29-30. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

MENA
Syrian rebel groups reject Russian-sponsored Sochi conference
Yemeni fighters loyal to the Saudi-backed Yemeni government hold position during an offensive against Houthi rebels positions in the Nehem region east of the capital Sanaa. Soliman Al Nowab / EPA

MENA
Houthi rebel documents show 'cracks in the ranks'
Palestinian teenager Ahed Al Tamimi appears at a military court at the Israeli-run Ofer prison in the West Bank village of Betunia on December 25, 2017. Ahmad Gharabli / AFP

WORLD
Court extends detention for Palestinian teenager who confronted soldiers