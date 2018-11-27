Qatar Airways to increase flights to Iran despite US sanctions

Qatar Airlines has announced an increased flight schedule to Iran, following Washington's reimposition of economic sanctions on Tehran's flight industry.

The state-owned Gulf airline said on Monday evening it will add two weekly flights to its existing Doha-Tehran route and an additional three weekly flights on its Shiraz service in January.

It is also expected to launch two weekly flights to Isfahan from February.

“These latest launches are further evidence of Qatar Airways’ commitment to Iran, as well as the expansion of our network in this thriving market,” Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in a statement.

Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker. Reuters

The announcement follows threats by US President Donald Trump to bar companies that do business with Iran from US markets.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways and European carries such as British Airways and Air France have halted their services to Iran this year.

The UAE, a US partner in the Gulf, backs Washington's decision and said it will fully comply with the sanctions.

Abu Dhabi has continuously voiced its concerns over Iran's foreign policy and interference in the region.

On November 5, the US imposed sweeping economic sanctions against Iran, targeting its banks, oil and shipping sectors, national airlines and 200 individuals, after Mr Trump withdrew from an international nuclear deal with Tehran.

The US also reimposed penalties on all the Iranian individuals and organisations that were expect of sanctions following the 2015 nuclear deal, under which Tehran accepted strict curbs on its nuclear programme.

The development comes as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that Iran's President, Hassan Rouhani, has encouraged Muslims worldwide to united against Washington.

Mr Rouhani called for the destruction of Israel and described it as a "fake regime" set up by Western states.

During an international conference on Islamic Unity, Mr Rouhani said: "One of the ominous results of second World War was the formation of a cancerous tumor in the region.”

Tehran continues to support militant groups that oppose Israel, including Hezbollah and Hamas.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. EPA

Mr Pompeo said the statement will further deepen Iran's isolation and inflame tensions in the region.

"This is a dangerous and irresponsible step that will further deepen Iran’s isolation," the US official said.

"The Iranian people know better and do not agree with their government, which has badly represented them to the world for 39 years. The people have suffered under this tyranny for far too long."