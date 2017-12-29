x Abu Dhabi, UAESaturday 30 December 2017
UAE Edition
International Edition
  • Prayer Times
  • Weather
  1. HOME
  2. World
  3. Europe

Spanish PM calls for Catalan parliament to be formed on January 17

Mariano Rajoy's comments follow a December 21 regional election that he hoped would quash the Catalan independence movement

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano said he intends on calling the first session for the new parliament of Spain's restive region of Catalonia on January 17 (AP / Francisco Seco)
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano said he intends on calling the first session for the new parliament of Spain's restive region of Catalonia on January 17 (AP / Francisco Seco)

Spain's prime minister said on Friday that the new Catalan parliament should hold its maiden session on January 17, the first step in reinstating local government after Madrid fired the old regional administration for illegally declaring independence.

Once the parliament is formed, potential leaders of the regional government will put themselves forward for a vote of confidence, although it could take months for a new government to emerge.

"I hope that as soon as possible we will be able to have a Catalan government that is open to dialogue and able to relate to all Catalans, not just half of them," Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in an end-of-year address to the nation.

His comments follow a December 21 regional election that he hoped would quash the Catalan independence movement and so help resolve Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

_______________

Read more:

Spain's king urges Catalan leaders to act responsibly

Let me come back, Catalan leader tells Spain

_______________

Parties favouring a split with Spain instead gained a slim majority, but they may struggle to form a government, as one leader, Oriol Junqueras, is in custody in Madrid and the other, Carles Puigdemont, in self-imposed exile in Brussels.

Both were fired by Mr Rajoy after they declared independence following a banned October 1 referendum on secession from Spain.

"The only shadow looming over our economy is the instability generated by the political situation in Catalonia," said Mr Rajoy, whose own centre-right party performed miserably in the poll, in his speech from the prime minister's palace in Madrid.

The political instability in Catalonia, which accounts for a fifth of Spain's economy, has deterred tourists and prompted more than 3,000 companies, including the region's two biggest banks, to move their legal headquarters elsewhere in Spain.

Ciudadanos, which wants Catalonia to remain part of Spain and is led by Ines Arrimadas, gained the largest share of the popular vote but unionist parties did not win enough seats to govern by majority.

The result instead raises the question of a return to power for Mr Puigdemont, who campaigned from Brussels.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Apple is apologising for secretly slowing down older iPhones, which it says was necessary to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue. Karly Domb Sadof/ AP Photo

TECHNOLOGY

Apple apologises for secretly slowing older iPhones
epaselect epa06408870 A huge flock of common starlings (Sturnus vulgaris) fly above the wetland in the area of Nea Kios, near the city of Nafplion, Peloponnese, Greece, 29 December 2017. EPA/BOUGIOTIS VANGELIS

WORLD

World in focus - best photos for December 29, 2017
eL Seed brings his reinvention of Arabic calligraphy to Ajman. Courtesy Christina Dimitrova

ART

eL Seed's calligraffiti effect on a quiet corner of Ajman
The Sultan Mosque in Kampong Glam. Singapore Tourism Board

TRAVEL

Inside Singapore’s Muslim quarter
January may not be the optimal time to set new goals. Getty Images

LIFESTYLE

Experts tell us why it's so difficult to keep a New Year's resolution
Manchester City won an 18th consecutive league game on Wednesday evening. Stu Forster / Getty Images

OPINION

The Manchester City 'project' and its ambitions for the UAE

Most Read

Read the paper

View the paper as it appeared in print

Download the iPad e-reader

RELATED ARTICLES

Russian president Vladimir Putin with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Russia. Moscow and Ankara have signed a new missile deal. Alexander Zemlianichenko/ AP Photo

EUROPE
Turkey to get two S-400 missile batteries from Russia in 2020
Heavy snow has made driving conditions treacherous in parts of northern England and Scotland. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

EUROPE
Heavy snow causes travel misery for UK passengers
epaselect epa06408870 A huge flock of common starlings (Sturnus vulgaris) fly above the wetland in the area of Nea Kios, near the city of Nafplion, Peloponnese, Greece, 29 December 2017. EPA/BOUGIOTIS VANGELIS

WORLD
World in focus - best photos for December 29, 2017
The United States Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. Tumay Berkin/ EPA

WORLD
US and Turkey put an end to visa spat

VIDEOS

Recommended

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to London in mid-January for a summit with British Prime Minister Theresa May, at which he is expected to raise the border issue. Reuters

EUROPE
Fresh Brexit row over Calais border controls
Agence France-Museum's Aurore Tisserand inspects the conservation works to an Ottoman mosaic pavement that have been taking place at the Atelier de restauration de mosaïques et d’enduits peints Musée et site gallo-romain de Saint-Romain-en-Gal - Vienne. The pavement, part of the Louvre Abu Dhabi's permanent collection, was acquired in 2011. Christophe Morin for The National

ARTS&CULTURE
Louvre Abu Dhabi: leaving no stone unturned
The Royal Yacht Britannia makes it last appearance at Cowes Regatta before being decommissioned on August 05, 1996, in Cowes, Isle of Wight. Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

EUROPE
MPs call for new lottery to fund royal yacht and 'showcase Brexit Britain'
The historic old town of Freudenberg near Siegen, western Germany, with its half-timbered houses is seen in the dawn on December 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Ina Fassbender / Germany OUT

WORLD
World in focus - best photos for 28 December, 2017