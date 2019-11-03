Abu Dhabi, UAEMonday 4 November 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Italian ship carrying 151 rescued migrants docks in Sicily

Rescue ship Alan Kurdi took another 88 migrants to Italian mainland earlier on Sunday

Migrants disembark from the Asso Trenta, docked in the port of Pozzallo on Sunday. AP
Migrants disembark from the Asso Trenta, docked in the port of Pozzallo on Sunday. AP

An Italian offshore supply vessel has taken 151 migrants to Sicily after rescuing them in waters off Libya on Saturday.

The Asso Trenta docked at Pozzallo with the migrants on Sunday. It was not immediately clear if they would stay in Italy or be distributed among other EU countries.

Hours earlier, a German charity’s rescue boat, Alan Kurdi, had taken 88 migrants at Taranto to the Italian mainland.

Under an EU-brokered deal, 67 of them will go to four other countries, while the others will stay in Italy.

A Taranto official, Gabriella Ficocelli, told the Italian news agency Ansa the migrants included five unaccompanied children who were “tired and tried by the voyage”.

Read More

Greece shifts hundreds of migrants from overcrowded islands to mainland

Europe takes in over 100 rescued migrants after 11 days at sea

They disembarked eight days after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea from Libyan traffickers’ unseaworthy vessels.

The German humanitarian group Sea-Eye, which operates the vessel, had pressed Italy for days to let it land the passengers.

The boat received docking permission on Friday after Germany and France agreed to take 60 of the migrants, while Portugal is taking five, Ireland two and the rest will remain in Italy.

Italy has closed its ports to the vessels in recent years, contending that aid ships encourage human trafficking, allowing docking only after other European countries pledge to take migrants.

Updated: November 4, 2019 03:12 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, Costa Rica's Minister for Environment and Energy. Pawan Singh / The National 

Costa Rica: Arab states ideally located for new energy solutions

Environment
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, raises the UAE flag. Courtesy Dubai Media Office    

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid leads Flag Day celebrations

Government
The cyclists biked around a purpose-built track on the rooftop of Emirates Headquarters in Dubai. Courtesy Emirates

See sky-high cyclists whizz across a Dubai rooftop

Travel
The tweet explained the flag, with its distinctive green, black, red and white design had been created by a patient named Omar who had the help of a member of the hospital’s Play Team, Erin Hanna

National Flag Day: Great Ormond Street Hospital celebrates

Europe
NATO Secretary General speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky; Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Ukraine on a two-day visit at the invitation of the Ukrainian authorities. EPA

Nato: Death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi a ‘milestone’

MENA