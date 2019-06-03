Donald Trump has met Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace

Ivanka Trump (2R) and her husband Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner (R) watch from a balcony at Buckingham Palace. AFP

Guests including White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders (L) watches from a balcony as the US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace. AFP

Ivanka Trump (C) and her husband Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner (R) watch from a balcony as the US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace. AFP

US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and walks with Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) as she arrives for a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace. AFP

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as they arrive at Buckingham Palace. REUTERS

US President Donald Trump steps off Marine One to attend a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019, on the first day of their three-day State Visit to the UK. Britain rolled out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump on June 3 as he arrived in Britain for a state visit already overshadowed by his outspoken remarks on Brexit. AFP

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wait next to Marine One as U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS

Crowds of onlookers film the Marine One helicopter as it comes in to land carrying US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump, arriving to attend a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019, on the first day of their three-day State Visit to the UK. Britain rolled out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump on June 3 as he arrived in Britain for a state visit already overshadowed by his outspoken remarks on Brexit. / AFP / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

People wait in front of Buckingham Palace during the state visit of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Britain, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Royal fan Joseph Afrana holds flags with tourists from Taiwan near Buckingham Palace during U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain in London, Britain, June 3, 2019 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport in London, England. President Trump's three-day state visit will include lunch with the Queen, and a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, as well as business meetings with the Prime Minister and the Duke of York, before travelling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Getty

President Trump's three-day state visit will include a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, as well as business meetings with the Prime Minister and the Duke of York, before travelling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Getty

US President Donald Trump (R) walks with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L) as he arrives for a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019, on the first day of the US president and First Lady's three-day State Visit to the UK. Britain rolled out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump on June 3 as he arrived in Britain for a state visit already overshadowed by his outspoken remarks on Brexit. / AFP / POOL / TOBY MELVILLE

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's three-day state visit will include lunch with the Queen.

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (2L) and Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (2R) greet US President Donald Trump (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump on their arrival for a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019, on the first day of their three-day State Visit to the UK. Britain rolled out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump on June 3 as he arrived in Britain for a state visit already overshadowed by his outspoken remarks on Brexit. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tells US President Donald Trump the UK will "put on a fantastic show" for him as he arrives at Stansted Airport in London, England. Getty

US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) as he arrives for a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019, on the first day of the US president and First Lady's three-day State Visit to the UK. AFP

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport in London, England. President Trump's three-day state visit will include lunch with the Queen, and a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, as well as business meetings with the Prime Minister and the Duke of York, before travelling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Getty

US President Donald Trump (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump (C) are greeted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (2R) after being met by Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (2L) during a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019, on the first day of the US president and First Lady's three-day State Visit to the UK. AFP

Huge protests are expected during the US President's three-day trip

Donald Trump has arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth II at the start of his official three-day state visit to the UK.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall walked across the palace lawns to the Marine One helicopter - which landed in the famed gardens - to meet the president and his wife Melania.

A 41 gun salute was fired as the group walked into the palace, where the queen waited at the entrance and greeted them with a warm smile.

Later Mr Trump spoke to the guardsmen as the Queen chatted with his wife.

Earlier Mr Trump had touched down in Air Force One at London Stansted Airport with his wife Melania but caused controversy before he stepped off the flight after unleashing two angry tweets about London's mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him a "stone cold loser" and referring to his height.

.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

....Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Mr Khan reignited his war of words with the US president on Sunday. In an article published by the Observer, he compared Mr Trump’s rhetoric to that of the “fascists of the 20th century”.

As they first landed on British soil, Mr Trump and First Lady Melania were greeted by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

The pair shook hands and spoke briefly, afterwards Mr Hunt said: "I said to him that we were going to put on a great show for him, because America is our closest ally. And he mentioned to me some of his very strong views about the mayor of London ... What he said to me was consistent with what was in his tweet."

After his arrival, the entourage took a short journey in the Marine One helicopter to Winfield House, the US ambassador’s residence in central London.

Mr Trump will spend the rest of Monday in London with members of the British royal family including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The president will be shown a special exhibition of pictures from the Royal Collection by the Queen before being given a tour of Westminster Abbey.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt greeted President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Stansted Airport near London. Reuters

He will have tea with Charles and Camilla at Clarence House ahead of a State Banquet hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thought to be attending the banquet, where both Mr Trump and the Queen are expected to make speeches.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not meet the president following the birth of her first child, Archie.

Mr Trump was quoted as describing the Duchess as “nasty” during an interview ahead of his visit with British tabloid The Sun.

He later denied using the term in a tweet despite The Sun releasing an audio recording of the president’s interview.

Mr Trump told the newspaper that he was backing Boris Johnson to replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.

In a separate interview with The Sunday Times, he said Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage should be involved in the country’s exit negotiations with the European Union.

The president will spend Tuesday with Mrs May hosting a joint business breakfast at St James's Palace with industry leaders.

The two leaders will then hold further talks at Downing Street, with climate change and Chinese technology firm Huawei expected to be hot topics of the conversation.

Large demonstrations are set to take place in London on Tuesday, organised by the Stop Trump Coalition and Stand Up to Trump protest groups.

A Trump “blimp” will fly outside the British parliament.

Mr Trump’s last trip to the UK, which was styled as a working-visit caused widespread protests.

The security operation was estimated to have cost £18 million.