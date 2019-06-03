Donald Trump has met Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
Huge protests are expected during the US President's three-day trip
Donald Trump has arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth II at the start of his official three-day state visit to the UK.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall walked across the palace lawns to the Marine One helicopter - which landed in the famed gardens - to meet the president and his wife Melania.
A 41 gun salute was fired as the group walked into the palace, where the queen waited at the entrance and greeted them with a warm smile.
Later Mr Trump spoke to the guardsmen as the Queen chatted with his wife.
Earlier Mr Trump had touched down in Air Force One at London Stansted Airport with his wife Melania but caused controversy before he stepped off the flight after unleashing two angry tweets about London's mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him a "stone cold loser" and referring to his height.
.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019
....Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019
Mr Khan reignited his war of words with the US president on Sunday. In an article published by the Observer, he compared Mr Trump’s rhetoric to that of the “fascists of the 20th century”.
As they first landed on British soil, Mr Trump and First Lady Melania were greeted by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
The pair shook hands and spoke briefly, afterwards Mr Hunt said: "I said to him that we were going to put on a great show for him, because America is our closest ally. And he mentioned to me some of his very strong views about the mayor of London ... What he said to me was consistent with what was in his tweet."
After his arrival, the entourage took a short journey in the Marine One helicopter to Winfield House, the US ambassador’s residence in central London.
Mr Trump will spend the rest of Monday in London with members of the British royal family including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
The president will be shown a special exhibition of pictures from the Royal Collection by the Queen before being given a tour of Westminster Abbey.
He will have tea with Charles and Camilla at Clarence House ahead of a State Banquet hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thought to be attending the banquet, where both Mr Trump and the Queen are expected to make speeches.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not meet the president following the birth of her first child, Archie.
Mr Trump was quoted as describing the Duchess as “nasty” during an interview ahead of his visit with British tabloid The Sun.
He later denied using the term in a tweet despite The Sun releasing an audio recording of the president’s interview.
Mr Trump told the newspaper that he was backing Boris Johnson to replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.
In a separate interview with The Sunday Times, he said Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage should be involved in the country’s exit negotiations with the European Union.
The president will spend Tuesday with Mrs May hosting a joint business breakfast at St James's Palace with industry leaders.
The two leaders will then hold further talks at Downing Street, with climate change and Chinese technology firm Huawei expected to be hot topics of the conversation.
Large demonstrations are set to take place in London on Tuesday, organised by the Stop Trump Coalition and Stand Up to Trump protest groups.
A Trump “blimp” will fly outside the British parliament.
Mr Trump’s last trip to the UK, which was styled as a working-visit caused widespread protests.
The security operation was estimated to have cost £18 million.
Updated: June 3, 2019 05:26 PM