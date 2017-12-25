Court extends detention for Palestinian teenager who confronted soldiers

An Israeli court has extended the detention of a Palestinian teenager who was arrested after a video of her confronting and hitting soldiers went viral.

Ahed Al Tamimi, along with her mother Nariman and cousin Nour Al Tamimi, are accused of "assaulting a soldier, harming the security of the area, incitement, and other felonies", according to court documents.

The Israeli military court denied Ahed's bail request on Sunday and ordered her to be held for 10 more days pending further investigation, the Palestinian news agency Maan reported.

Israeli forces arrested the 17-year-old last Tuesday in a predawn raid on her home Nabi Saleh, a village in the occupied West Bank. Her cousin was arrested the following day.

The viral video shows Ahed and Nour accosting two Israeli soldiers in Nabi Saleh and shoving, kicking and slapping them while filming on mobile phones. The heavily armed soldiers do not respond in the face of what appears to be an attempt to provoke rather than seriously harm them. They then move backwards after Ahed's mother becomes involved.

Ahed's father said the incident took place on December 15 after the soldiers raided houses in the village and shot a 14-year-old boy in the head.

“These soldiers before the video shot a child, Mohammed, in the head and he is still in the intensive care unit," said Bassem Al Tamimi. "Before that they had unleashed a barrage of tear gas.”

In a Facebook post last Tuesday, Mr Al Tamimi said Israeli soldiers "raided my home and arrested my daughter, Ahed Al Tamimi, and confiscated our computer, cameras and beat my wife and children”.

The Al Tamimi family are at the forefront of regular protests in Nabi Saleh against the Israeli occupation. Residents say part of the village's land was confiscated by Israeli authorities and given to a nearby Jewish settlement.

The raids on Nabi Saleh came a day after violent protests in the West Bank against US president Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The move by Mr Trump has been widely condemned by the international community.