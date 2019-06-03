Sudan: Deaths as troops raid protest site in Khartoum

The sit-in has lasted weeks as civilians and military officials argue over the makeup of a transitional government

At least three people were killed on Monday as Sudanese troops moved to break up a sit-in outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, according to a group instrumental to the protest.

Gunfire and explosions were heard across the Sudanese capital after troops prevented access to roads that led to the sit-in of a camp of protesters who have demanded a new era of civilian rule in the country after the fall of the country's longtime leader.

Activists said it was an attempt to disperse the protest outside the Defence Ministry.

The Sudanese Professionals Association said three people had been killed, but the number of people wounded has not been confirmed.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said earlier on Twitter that "two peaceful protester[s]" were "killed by live bullets fired at the orders of The Transitional Military Council."

"The protesters holding a sit-in in front of the army general command are facing a massacre in a treacherous attempt to disperse the protest," the main protest group said in a statement, urging the Sudanese people to come to their rescue.

Protests groups urged medical personnel to rush to Khartoum's hospitals and called for blood donations.

It is not clear if the raid is still ongoing.

Footage showed tents used by the protesters set on fire, as dozens of citizens flee the square. A plume of smoke was shown rising above Khartoum and tyres burning in the streets. Dozens of military truckers were reported patrolling Khartoum neighbourhoods.

The US Embassy in Khartoum said that the Transitional Military Council "cannot responsibly lead the people of Sudan," condemning the attacks.

The British Ambassador in Khartoum said "This. Must. Stop. Now," as he expressed concern at the gunfire.

In Omdurman, Khartoum's twin city, thousands of people have blocked roads with stones and burning tyres, Reuters reported, citing a witness. The were no security forces in area, which sits on the other side of the Nile River from Khartoum, the witness said.

The sit-in has lasted weeks as civilians and military officials argue over the makeup of a transitional government.

The military overthrew ruler Al Bashir in April after mass protests against his 30-year rule, putting the Transitional Military Council in place.

The TMC said it would not use force to disperse the protesters and has not issued a statement about Monday's protest.

The protesters are currently in negotiations with the military on the makeup of an interim council. Civilians insist they have a majority in the 11-seat council and lead the body, while the military it to be headed by one of their own.

Protesters insist no elections should be held before three years so that civilian leaders can dissolve all social and political networks of Al Bashir's old party and purge all state institutions.

Last week, the protesters held a two-day general strike seeking to strengthen their hand in the negotiations.