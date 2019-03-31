PM to hold position in Algeria’s caretaker government

Algeria’s new cabinet will be a caretaker government with Noureddine Bedoui remaining as prime minister when President Abdelaziz Bouteflika steps down, local broadcaster Ennahar TV reported on Sunday.

Mr Bedoui was appointed premier on March 11 after his predecessor Ahmed Ouyahia resigned following Mr Bouteflika’s decision not to run for a fifth term in the face of mass demonstrations on March 11.

In the reshuffle, central bank governor Mohamed Loukal was appointed as finance minister for the caretaker government while the former head of state power and gas utility, Mohamed Arkab, will be energy minister, according state news agency APS.

Sabri Boukadoum, a former envoy to the United Nations, will be foreign minister and replaces Ramtane Lamamra, who spent less than a month in the role.

The North African country's embattled president did not attend Arab League summit in Tunis on Sunday due to throngs of people protesting his presidency in Algeria. Hundreds of protesters marched through Algiers over the weekend to demand the removal of the leader, saying that moves by top loyalists to abandon him were not enough.

At the border of Algeria and Tunisia today, a top Algerian businessman with links to the president was arrested, local media reported. Ali Haddad is one of the country’s richest men and has been a long-term supporter of Mr Bouteflika.

Algerian media said that Mr Haddad was carrying a British passport and large amounts of money when he was arrested in the early hours of Sunday. The reason for his arrest was not clear.

On March 26, Algeria's military chief has called for the president to be declared unfit to rule after weeks of protests against his decision to run for a fifth term signalled an end to his 20-year rule.

Lt Gen Ahmed Salah said in a televised speech that Article 102 of the constitution allowed for the president to be declared unable to perform his duties because of serious illness.

Article 102 states that the chairman of parliament's upper house, Abdelkader Bensalah, would serve as caretaker president for at least 45 days while the country of more than 40 million people found a new leader.