Abu Dhabi, UAEMonday 2 September 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Four confirmed dead after flash flood in Kenyan park

Three more people are still missing but presumed drowned after the deluge at Hell's Gate national park

Hell's Gate National Park in Kenya was closed to the public after seven people went missing after being swept away by a flash flood. Getty Images
Hell's Gate National Park in Kenya was closed to the public after seven people went missing after being swept away by a flash flood. Getty Images

Four people are confirmed dead and three people are missing after a flash flood in a Kenyan national park swept away a tour group.

Six tourists, including a foreigner, and their guide were swept away on Sunday after a flash flood at Kenya's Hell's Gate national park, the Kenya Wildlife Service said.

Four bodies were recovered but three remained missing on Monday morning, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said, after a search and rescue operation continued through the night.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce a tragedy in Hell's Gate National Park," it said.

"The victims are five Kenyans, local guide and a non-resident [foreigner]," it added.

The missing were part of a group visiting Hell's Gate – where the 2003 film Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life was shot – when they were swept away.

Two survivors from the group alerted park rangers, who sent out a search party.

There was no sign of the others, Rift Valley police chief Marcus Ochola told AFP.

A police officer said on condition of anonymity they were missing, "presumed dead", based on witness accounts of two survivors.

The KWS tweeted that a helicopter was due to arrive from Nairobi to help with the search and rescue operation. The gorge had been closed to the public because of heavy rains.

Hell's Gate, named by 19th-century explorers, is around 100 kilometres northwest of the Kenyan capital Nairobi and just south of Lake Naivasha.

Its spectacular scenery inspired the Disney animation The Lion King.

Established in 1984, the park is also home to three geothermal stations.

The park remains closed to the public because of the continuing rain.

Updated: September 2, 2019 09:05 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened revenge on Israel in televised speech on August 31, 2019. AFP 

Nasrallah reveals shifts in Hezbollah approach to Israeli drones

MENA
Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier iat UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Getty Images

Khabib: UFC 242 the next stop on the road to global greatness

Other Sport
Lavanya Malhotra, who lives at home in Dubai while she works and studies for her degree, says her generation struggles because jobs need more qualifications today and degrees take longer. Ruel Pableo for The National

Millennials in UAE burnt out by the financial stress of 'adulting'

Money
Children play along Abu Dhanbi Corniche as spectators gather to watch UAE's Al Forsan National Aerobatic Team perform ahead of National Day. Nezar Balout / AFP

When are the final UAE public holidays of 2019?

UAE
Dubai's Road and Transport Authority halted the Uber X ride service in the emirate starting Sept 1. Reuters

Dubai halts Uber X and Careem's Go ride options

Technology