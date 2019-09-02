Four confirmed dead after flash flood in Kenyan park

Three more people are still missing but presumed drowned after the deluge at Hell's Gate national park

Four people are confirmed dead and three people are missing after a flash flood in a Kenyan national park swept away a tour group.

Six tourists, including a foreigner, and their guide were swept away on Sunday after a flash flood at Kenya's Hell's Gate national park, the Kenya Wildlife Service said.

Four bodies were recovered but three remained missing on Monday morning, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said, after a search and rescue operation continued through the night.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce a tragedy in Hell’s Gate National Park in which an unknown number of tourists are feared to have drowned in flash floods while others survived. @Min_TourismKE is coordinating government search and rescue operation. Details to follow — KWS (@kwskenya) September 1, 2019

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce a tragedy in Hell's Gate National Park," it said.

"The victims are five Kenyans, local guide and a non-resident [foreigner]," it added.

The missing were part of a group visiting Hell's Gate – where the 2003 film Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life was shot – when they were swept away.

Two survivors from the group alerted park rangers, who sent out a search party.

There was no sign of the others, Rift Valley police chief Marcus Ochola told AFP.

A police officer said on condition of anonymity they were missing, "presumed dead", based on witness accounts of two survivors.

The KWS tweeted that a helicopter was due to arrive from Nairobi to help with the search and rescue operation. The gorge had been closed to the public because of heavy rains.

Hell's Gate, named by 19th-century explorers, is around 100 kilometres northwest of the Kenyan capital Nairobi and just south of Lake Naivasha.

Its spectacular scenery inspired the Disney animation The Lion King.

Established in 1984, the park is also home to three geothermal stations.

The park remains closed to the public because of the continuing rain.