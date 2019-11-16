Abu Dhabi, UAESaturday 16 November 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

New smartphone bike service launched in Dubai

RTA teams up with Careem to operate 3,500 bicycles and 350 docking stations

RTA has teamed up with Careem to operate 3,500 bicycles and 350 docking stations across Dubai. RTA
RTA has teamed up with Careem to operate 3,500 bicycles and 350 docking stations across Dubai. RTA

Good news for cyclists in Dubai. Residents across the city will soon be able to hire bicycles via their smartphone thanks to a new bike-sharing service.

The emirate’s transport authority has signed an agreement with Careem to operate 3,500 bicycles across the city.

In a post on Twitter on Saturday, the Roads and Transport Authority said the Careem Bike scheme aims to “encourage residents, tourists and cycling amateurs to practice cycling”.

The bicycles will be available 24-hours a day via an app, with users inputting a ride code to release the cycles from their docking station.

The bicycles will be introduced across key areas of the city including Dubai Marina, Jumeirah and Dubai Water Canal.

Additional bicycles and docking stations will also be added in old Dubai including Deira, Al Karama and Al Qusais.

“We have signed a contract with Careem whereby the latter will operate 3,500 bicycles across 350 smart docking stations in Dubai,” the authority said.

Careem will use a smart system to "track bicycles, predict high occupancy areas, and connect all bicycles through GPS", RTA said.

The new service will be introduced in two phases. In the first two years, Careem will operate 1,750 bikes and install 175 solar-powered docking stations.

In the following five years, the number of bikes will grow to 3,500 in total, with an additional 175 docking stations added to the network. The environment-friendly bike-sharing service is expected to run for 15 years in total.

Mattar Al Tayer, the director general of the transport authority, said the initiative came following direction from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, as well as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai.

He said the move would turn the city into a “pioneering bike-sharing destination”.

“It helps people to pursue an active lifestyle and enhance mobility options,” Mr Al Tayer said.

Read More

You can now hire a Circ e-scooter for free in Abu Dhabi

E-asy riders: Abu Dhabi's e-scooter 'family' is on the rise

Careem acquires Abu Dhabi's Cyacle bike-share company

“It also contributes to RTA's efforts to enhance the integration of different transit modes and provide solutions for the first and last-mile challenge enabling public transport riders to reach their final destinations.”

Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder and chief executive of Careem, welcomed the move and said cycling helped ease "road congestion” and promoted a more healthy lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to roll out the first product for micro-mobility in Dubai with our trusted transit partner, RTA," he said.

“Careem Bike offers mobility means to riders of buses, metro and tram in Dubai, covering the first and last mile of their journey.” The price for bicycle hire has not yet been revealed.

Updated: November 16, 2019 04:27 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
1869: The opening ceremony of the Suez Canal at Port Said in Egypt. The city of Port Said was established on the Mediterranean coast in 1859, when construction began on the new canal. Getty Images.

How the Suez Canal put Egypt at the heart of global trade

MENA
Iraqi demonstrators and clerics gather after Friday prayers in the Sadr City district of Baghdad on November 15, 2019. Reuters

Sistani backs Iraqi protesters' calls for new election law

MENA
An Emirates Airline A-380 leads the "Al Fursan", or the Knights, a UAE Air Force aerobatic display team, during the opening day of the Dubai Air Show 2017. AP. 

Dubai Airshow to open as Airbus and Boeing battle for orders

Aviation
Mohammad Safadi attends an investment summit in Beirut in 2010, when he was serving as Lebanon's minister of economy and trade. Reuters

Who is Mohammad Safadi, Lebanon’s potential new prime minister?

MENA
The reader is hoping to work at the exhibition in Dubai for four days. Pawan Singh / The National 

'Can I work in the UAE on a visit visa?'

Money