Abu Dhabi, UAEMonday 11 November 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Dubai Tram gives away gold bar prizes to passengers

Officials are giving away prizes to mark the network's fifth anniversary

More than 28 million passengers have used the service in five years. RTA
More than 28 million passengers have used the service in five years. RTA

Lucky tram users in Dubai could be in line to win gold bars and other prizes as part of an official celebration of the network’s fifth anniversary.

Figures show around 28 million passengers have used the service since it was launched.

The tram runs in a loop around Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence, before heading back to its main terminus in Al Sufouh.

It was the first tramway project outside of Europe to be powered by ground-based electric tracks. Most tramway systems use overhead cables.

“The Dubai Tram has become a key component of [the] rail systems and public transport network in Dubai,” said the Roads and Transport Authority.

Read More

Dubai Metro stations to be upgraded as part of major improvement plan

Dubai public transport payments to be made with mobile phones

“It has a significant contribution to making public transport the ideal mobility choice of Dubai visitors and tourists.”

On Monday, officials said the authority planned to distribute prizes, including gold bars, to some members of the public riding the tram.

It is not known how many bars will be given away or what their value amounts to.

More than 555,000 passengers used the tram in the first half of 2019, with the authority saying it was punctual almost always.

In 2015, Dubai Tram won the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart Government Award for the best new service that year.

“Growing numbers of commuters are using the tram, which provides an additional means of commuting that has eased people’s mobility and added to their happiness,” the authority said.

Updated: November 11, 2019 11:44 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Visitors at the Adnoc stand during Adipec in Abu Dhabi in 2018. Satish Kumar for The National

Adipec 2019: The latest from Abu Dhabi's oil and gas conference

Energy
Jordan's King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein arrive for the opening of the fourth session of the current parliament in  Amman. Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP

Jordan's King Abdullah cheered as he declares return of villages

MENA
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said improving maternity rights was crucial to empowering women. 

Sharjah royal calls for extended maternity leave

Government
Lebanese singer Majida El Roumi is the headline act for the 2020 Abu Dhabi Classics. Courtesy Abu Dhabi Classics. 

From Majida El Roumi to Beethoven: A guide to Abu Dhabi Classics 2020

Music
Illustration by Mathew Kurian

What to do if you're 50 and have no pension

Money