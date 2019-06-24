Abu Dhabi, UAETuesday 25 June 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Rising number of Arabs turning their backs on religion, major survey finds

BBC Arabic research also found most would accept a female leader

The survey researchers interviewed Arabs of various religious backgrounds, largely in the Levant and North Africa. Eric Gaillard / Reuters
The survey researchers interviewed Arabs of various religious backgrounds, largely in the Levant and North Africa. Eric Gaillard / Reuters

Most Arabs would accept a woman as their nation’s leader but still believe men should have the final say in domestic matters, a major new study suggests.

The research, commissioned by BBC Arabic, also revealed a rising number of Arabs are turning their backs on religion, while Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president, is far more popular than either Donald Trump or Vladimir Putin.

The broadcaster claims the research is the “biggest and most in-depth study ever carried out in the region”. More than 25,000 people took part in face-to-face interviews across the 11 countries and territories in the Middle East and North Africa.

It largely focused on the Levant and the Maghreb. The GCC states, of which the UAE is one, were not included.

There is a realisation that gender equality is a marker of progress and the ‘right thing’ to say is to support women empowerment. But when the question focuses on the role of men, the real patriarchal, male-centric bias comes to the surface

Dima Dabbous, Equality Now

The research revealed that since 2013, the number of people identifying as “not religious” had risen from 8 per cent to 13 per cent, while among under-30s almost one in five, 18 per cent, said they did not consider themselves religious.

Secularism was most pronounced in Tunisia, where about a third of the overall population said they were not religious, a figure that has roughly doubled in five years.

Meanwhile, in 10 of the 11 countries, a majority believed a woman leader was “acceptable”, although most said they would prefer a male head of state. Only in Algeria did fewer than half of people say they were prepared to accept a female leader.

In domestic life, however, most – including a majority of women – said husbands should always have the final say on family decisions. Only in Morocco did fewer than half the population think a husband should always be the ultimate decision-maker.

“There is a realisation that gender equality is a marker of progress and the ‘right thing’ to say is to support women’s empowerment,” Dima Dabbous, Equality Now’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, told The Guardian. “But when the framing of the question focuses on the role of men, then the real patriarchal, male-centric bias comes to the surface.

“Women in the Middle East and North Africa are getting more educated and participating increasingly in the labour force, but their empowerment will remain incomplete as long as they are still excluded from decision-making positions and political participation.”

A Palestinian woman walks past a graffiti depicting US President Donald Trump with a footprint on his face in Gaza City on June 23, 2019. The United States is set to co-chair a two-day conference in Bahrain from June 25 focusing on the economic aspects of President Donald Trump's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan. The Palestinians confirmed in May they will not participate in the conference, adding they were not consulted beforehand. / AFP / MOHAMMED ABED
Just 12 per cent of the 25,000 Arabs surveyed had a favourable opinion of US President Donald Trump. AFP

In terms of national leaders, President Erdogan of Turkey was viewed favourably by 51 per cent, compared to 28 per cent for President Putin of Russia and 12 per cent for President Trump of the US. Trust in Islamist movements such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Muslim Brotherhood was found to be in decline.

Many of the findings echo results of this year’s Arab Youth Survey, which suggested most young Arabs believed religion was too influential in the region and institutions were in need of reform, while also pointing to disillusionment at a lack of economic opportunities.

The BBC survey found a rising number were considering emigrating, with Europe the most popular destination, followed by the Arabian Gulf and North America.

Other topics that were touched on included social issues such as perceptions of sexuality and mental health. One in three said they felt depressed. It was also found that honour killings were viewed as more acceptable than homosexuality.

Read More

Arab Youth Survey: Religion 'too influential' in Middle East, say young people

Arab Youth Survey 2019: the UAE is seen as the most desirable nation to live in

In Jordan, 21 per cent said they believed honour killings were acceptable, compared to seven per cent who believed it was acceptable to be gay. Sudan was the only place in which people were more likely to accept homosexuality than honour killings.

The research was carried out by the research network, Arab Barometer, between late 2018 and the spring of 2019. The places surveyed were Iraq, Tunisia, the Palestinian Territories, Jordan, Lebanon, Yemen, Egypt, Libya, Algeria, Morocco and Sudan. In total, 25,407 people took part.

“Most importantly, in the vast majority of countries surveyed, governments are not meeting the expectations of their citizens,” said Michael Robbins, the director of Arab Barometer, the research network that conducted the survey.

“Often, trust in government tracks more closely with performance on providing security than on economic issues.”

Updated: June 24, 2019 03:49 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has paid tribute to one of his former teachers after his death in Bahrain.Rashed Al Mansoori / Ministry of Presidential Affairs ) ---

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed pays tribute to former teacher

Government
Tiffani Adams fell asleep on an Air Canada flight only to wake up after the plane had been emptied and its engine switched off. Air Canada

Sleeping plane passenger wakes up in pitch black parked jet

The Americas
Former drug addict Sultan Al Jarjawi has turned his life around and is to join the military. After years of taking crystal meth, he finally became clean with help from Abu Dhabi human rights department. Victor Besa / The National

Emirati addict turns life around with help of Abu Dhabi human rights office

Government
The survey researchers interviewed Arabs of various religious backgrounds, largely in the Levant and North Africa. Eric Gaillard / Reuters

Rising number of Arabs turning their backs on religion, major survey finds

UAE
Illustration by Mathew Kurian 

How falling interest rates could affect UAE residents

Money