New bridge connecting DIFC and Al Khail road ready to open

A bridge linking Al Khail road and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) will be opened on Friday.

The bridge, which begins at the intersection of Ras Al Khor and Al Khail road, will mean peak hours will see nearly 4,500 vehicles per hour, according to a Roads and Transport Authority announcement.

The two-lane, one-way bridge extends 1,270 metres and is built on single columns crossing over the Dubai Water Canal, said Mattar Al Tayer, RTA's director general and chairman of the board of executive directors.

Traffic movement will be directed from the Dubai – Al Ain road to Al Khail road via the upper stretch of the DIFC street.

“The project will ease the flow of traffic along the Financial Centre street and ease the pressure on the intersections of Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard. It will ease the pressure on the existing roads network,” he said.

The construction of the bridge will accommodate the expansion of Dubai Mall that aims to receive more than 100 million visitors per year. The project will also provide an entry for the parking of the Dubai Mall extension.