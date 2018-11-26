x

More than 1,800 prisoners pardoned across UAE for National Day

UAE rulers grant prisoners early release from sentences

UAE Rulers, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, have pardoned more than 1,800 prisoners ahead of National Day.
Rulers across the UAE have granted early releases to more than 1,800 prisoners ahead of the country's National Day celebrations on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, pardoned 625 inmates in the emirate on Monday.

The announcement came a day after UAE President Sheikh Khalifa granted 785 prisoners their freedom and pledged to settle their financial debts.

UAE rulers have historically pardoned prisoners on the occasions of Ramadan and Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, ordered the release of 182 prisoners.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, pardoned 90 prisoners, who were selected on the basis of their good conduct .

In Ras Al Khaimah, Ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi granted clemency to 205 inmates.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, approved the release of 65 prisoners of different nationalities.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, also gave reprieve to a number of prisoners.

