UAE gives stamp of approval to Palestine

A message of support has been delivered by the UAE to Palestine.

Emirates Post issued a commemorative stamp to support the country and underline that Al Quds - the Arabic name for Jerusalem - is an Arab city.

The stamp features Al Aqsa Mosque - the third holiest site in Islam - along with the flag of Palestine. A white dove symbolising peace also appears.

According to Emirates Post, the "Al Quds - capital of Palestine" stamp aims to uphold the cultural importance the city holds in the eyes of Arabs.

"Such initiatives are proof that all Arab countries continue to stand by Palestine and support Al Quds’ cause, as well as a confirmation of the existing national ties and the special status Al Quds holds as an Arabic city and an important religious landmark," said Obaid Al Qatami, acting chief commercial officer of Emirates Post Group.

"[It] embodies the pivotal role of Emirates Post in issuing a diverse and enriched portfolio of stamps and in collaborating with other postal authorities in the region to highlight shared milestones and important causes," he said.

The move stems from a decision in 2018 when the Arab Permanent Postal Committee - the Arab League's postal arm - agreed to issue a stamp in support of Palestine following a request from the country.

Emirates Post is issuing 25,000 commemorative stamps and they are available at the authority's happiness centres across the country from Sunday.

A cost was not revealed but previous special stamps have cost only a few dirhams.

Palestinians consider East Jerusalem as the capital of any future state but Israel have built a network of illegal settlements across the city. And in 2017, US President Donald Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and ordered the US embassy be moved from Tel Aviv to the holy city. The move prompted protests worldwide and condemnation from Arab countries.

For more information on the commemorative stamp visit the Emirates Post website.