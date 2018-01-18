x Abu Dhabi, UAEThursday 18 January 2018
UAE submits complaint with UN over Qatar's interception of Emirati planes

The complaint was in the form of a note submitted to both the UN Security Council president and the UN General Assembly president.

The UAE has lodged a complaint with the United Nations against Qatar after their jets intercepted two Emirati civilian aircraft while on a routine flight to Bahrain.

On Monday, the head of the Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority, Saif Al Suweidi, said the first UAE civilian aircraft, identified as an Emirates flight, was intercepted at 10.30am and the second at 11am.

Both planes landed safely in the Bahraini capital and were able to complete their return flights back to the UAE without incident. Qatar has denied the claims.

The complaint was in the form of a note submitted to both the UN Security Council president and the UN General Assembly president. It said the interception was a threat to safety of the civil flights and a breach to the rules of international law, reported state news agency Wam.

The complaint comes about a week after Doha accused Emirati fighter jets of violating Qatari airspace.

The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, have imposed travel, diplomatic and trade sanctions on Qatar since last June, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Qatar denies the charge and has accused the four countries of trying to make it conform to their foreign policy positions.

The UAE has banned Qatari aircraft from using its airspace as part of the restrictions imposed since June. Qatar has not reciprocated.

*additional reporting from Reuters

