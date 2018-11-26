UAE rulers to meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss future direction of country

Crown princes and senior government ministers will gather in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to discuss the future direction of the UAE.

The annual, two-day event attended by federal, regional and local officials will debate national strategy and review the achievements of 2017.

Among the key attendees will be Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The meetings will see discussions on critical national issues and include the launching of a number of initiatives designed to further promote the development of the country.

Government leaders said the event would also mark a “major milestone” for the UAE’s centennial anniversary in 2071.

"The annual meetings of the UAE government mark a major milestone on the path towards the nation's centennial,” said the Ruler of Dubai.

“It reflects the spirit of team work and the spirit of the Union that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan envisioned.

"We are launching over 100 initiatives and seven national strategies in keeping with our people's aspirations - shaping the course of the UAE.”

A statement issued by the government press agency WAM said the meetings on November 27 and 28 would be attended by some 500 dignitaries.

It said new strategies intended to be launched would focus on food security, artificial intelligence, culture and heritage and quality of life and happiness.

“Sheikh Zayed has taught us that there are no limits to our dreams and aspirations,” said the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

“The hopes of the UAE's citizens continue to grow every day, and each of us bears the responsibility to help our people attain their dreams.

"Each initiative represents a building block in our nation's development process, and every innovative individual is a key contributor to the success of the UAE and its people.”