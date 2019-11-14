UAE and Egypt launch $20bn joint investment platform

Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt (C), signs the guest book during a state visit at Qasr Al Watan. Seen with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Eissa Al Hammadi for the Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is given an official welcoming reception at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday before his meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, agree to establish a joint strategic investment platform between the UAE and Egypt. Seen with Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and chief executive of Adnoc Group. Courtesy Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Twitter

The UAE and Egypt will establish a $20 billion (Dh73bn) investment fund, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed announced on Thursday.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces launched the fund, along with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El Sisi, during Mr El Sisi's two-day visit to the Emirates.

The joint investment fund will implement social and economic projects for both countries.

"Together with my brother, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi we launched a joint strategic investment platform between the UAE and Egypt worth $20 billion to implement vital economic and social projects for our brotherly countries," Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said on Twitter.

The Crown Prince also bestowed the Order of Zayed, the UAE's highest civilian honour, on Mr El Sisi at Qasr Al Watan. The Egyptian president now joins other global leaders such as Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping in having been afforded this honour. Other deals struck between both countries included measures to prevent tax evasion, insurance issues and employment.

It was a day of pomp and ceremony in Abu Dhabi. Mr El Sisi arrived at the palace just after midday, flanked by a guard of honour as the Al Fursan aerobatic team soared overhead. Egyptian and UAE flags fluttered in the breeze.

It was Mr El Sisi’s second visit in less than two years and underlines the strong relationship between the two countries. Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Mr El Sisi to his “second home”.

"The relations between the UAE and Egypt are historical and strategic and are based on trust and understanding,” said Sheikh Mohamed, noting that the late President Sheikh Zayed considered Egypt as the heart of the Arab region.

"Egypt's security is as important as the UAE's security, and its progress, development and stability are important to the UAE and all Arab countries. Confronting the challenges and risks facing the Arab region requires intensifying the ongoing consultations between our countries and joint Arab action," he said.

Mr El Sisi was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, Maj Gen Abbas Kamel, chief of the Egyptian General Intelligence; and Sharif Al Badawi, Egyptian Ambassador to UAE.

Ties between both countries are deep and historic. Sheikh Zayed met then Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat in Cairo in 1970, and again in 1971 when the UAE was established. Sheikh Zayed supported Egypt in the 1967 war with Israel and in 1973.

Formal support from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development began in 1974 and by 2009 Cairo had ranked the UAE as the leading foreign government investing in Egypt. About 10 years later, the UAE and Egypt established a strategic partnership to boost the performance of the Egyptian administration.

Since Hosni Mubarak stepped down amid huge protests against his rule in 2011 and El Sisi took power in 2013, the UAE has consistently supported the government. Mr Al Badawi praised the UAE for standing by Egypt during the past few years.

About 400,000 Egyptians live in the UAE, with many playing a key role in helping to build the country. Egyptian City planner Dr Abdulrahman Maklouf, for example, helped to draw up an early master plan for Abu Dhabi. Since those days, countless Egyptians have lived and worked in the UAE in sectors such as education, engineering and hospitality.

Mr El Sisi, meanwhile, expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and stressed that a special relationship existed between the UAE and Egypt.