Sheikh Mohamed orders suspension of evictions in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Monday suspended the eviction of tenants in Abu Dhabi, in an effort to help alleviate the financial difficulty faced by the public as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces directed the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to halt rental eviction procedures, along with executive procedures such as imprisonment, the blocking of bank accounts, seizure of vehicles, stocks and assets for a period of two months.

The decision exempts cases related to alimony and labour disputes.

The coronavirus outbreak has heavily affected financial markets.