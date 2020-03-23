Abu Dhabi, UAEMonday 23 March 2020

Sheikh Mohamed orders suspension of evictions in Abu Dhabi

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi tells judicial department to halt rental eviction procedures for two months to help ease financial burden caused by Covid-19

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, issued a directive to ease the burden of Covid-19 on residents of Abu Dhabi. Courtesy: Ministry of Presidential Affairs
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Monday suspended the eviction of tenants in Abu Dhabi, in an effort to help alleviate the financial difficulty faced by the public as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces directed the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to halt rental eviction procedures, along with executive procedures such as imprisonment, the blocking of bank accounts, seizure of vehicles, stocks and assets for a period of two months.

The decision exempts cases related to alimony and labour disputes.

The coronavirus outbreak has heavily affected financial markets.

Updated: March 23, 2020 06:41 PM

