Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE's first nuclear reactor operators

The team of 22 engineers underwent extensive training ahead of taking up roles at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which is nearing completion

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed heralded a history-making group of Emirati engineers who will be charged with operating the country's first nuclear power plant.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces offered a royal welcome to the 22-strong group of newly-certified nuclear operators after they secured licences from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation.

The graduates are set to play a crucial role in the day-to-day operations of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al Dhafra.

In August it was announced the plant was more than 90 per cent complete, though an official opening date is still to be revealed.

Construction of the $25 billion (Dh91bn) facility began in 2011.

It is thought the reactors will not start producing electricity until late this year or early next.

Sheikh Mohamed met the nation's first nuclear reactor operators at Qasr Al Bahar.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces (2nd row 6th R), stands for a photograph with the first batch of nuclear reactor operator graduates from the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, during a Sea Palace barza. Seen with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and Abu Dhabi Executive Council member and Awaidha Murshed Al Murar, chairman of the Department of Energy and Abu Dhabi Executive Council member. Hamad Al Kaabi / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi

''The group has earned the confidence and lived up expectations of the nation's leadership in building a better a future that will befit our future generations," Sheikh Mohamed said.

"Emirati talents have proven their merit and presence, and lived up to the expectations pinned on them. They have succeeded in accomplishing outstanding achievements in various areas.

"Emirati talents have considerable potential and innovative capabilities and we are confident that they can operate the first peaceful nuclear energy project in the Arab world, according to the highest international standards of operational transparency, safety and security."

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his confidence in the ability of the Emirati workforce to make the plant a model for all new nuclear energy projects around the world

The 22 engineers took part in a three-year training programme developed by Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, combining hands-on experience from some of the industry’s leading engineering and nuclear energy experts.