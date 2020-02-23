Abu Dhabi, UAEMonday 24 February 2020

Emiratis awarded visa-free entry to Commonwealth of Dominica

Holders of Dominican passports will be able to obtain e-visas for entry to the UAE

The Commonwealth of Dominica. Alamy
Emiratis will be able to travel to the Commonwealth of Dominica without a visa starting from Monday.

The new agreement between the two countries comes following the opening of the Embassy of Dominica in Abu Dhabi last month.

Under the arrangement, holders of Dominican diplomatic passports will be granted UAE visas upon arrival.

Ordinary Dominican residents will be able to obtain e-visas for entry to the UAE via official websites.

The Commonwealth of Dominica, which lies in the Caribbean Sea, is known for its longstanding Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

Under the scheme, foreign applicants can obtain citizenship to the country by investing in, for example, pre-approved real estate.

Updated: February 23, 2020 05:49 PM

