Everything you need to know about the visit of Pope Francis to the UAE

The leader of the world's Catholics was invited on a historic interfaith visit by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

When Pope Francis lands in the UAE on the evening of February 3, it will mark the first time a leader of the Catholic Church has visited the Arabian Gulf. And it will be a landmark moment for interfaith cooperation in the Middle East.

In 2019, the UAE is celebrating the Year of Tolerance, of which religious tolerance will play an instrumental part.

Here's everything we know about the visit so far:

What is Pope Francis' schedule?

Sunday, February 3

13:00 Pope Francis departs from Rome airport to Abu Dhabi

22:00 Pope Francis arrives in Abu Dhabi's presidential airport terminal

Monday, February 4

12:00 Welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace

12:20 Pope Francis meets Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

17:00 Private meeting with the Muslim Council of Elders at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

18:10 Interreligious meeting at The Founder's Memorial

Tuesday, February 5

09:15 Private visit to St Joseph's Cathedral

10:30 Pope Francis celebrates a holy mass at Zayed Sports City Stadium

12:40 Farewell ceremony

13:00 Pope Francis departs for Rome

What is the logo and theme of the trip?

The theme and logos of the trip combine ideas of interreligious co-operation, peace and the UAE.

Officially, the theme is 'Make me a channel of your peace,' which comes from the opening lines of the Prayer of Peace of St Francis of Assisi, from whom Pope Francis takes his name.

The next lines of the prayer are:

"Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

where there is injury, pardon;

where there is doubt, faith;

where there is despair, hope;

where there is darkness, light;

where there is sadness, joy."

St Francis of Assisi is known for putting into practice the words of Jesus, "Blessed are the peacemakers, they shall be called sons of God."

The official logo shows a dove holding an olive branch - two symbols of peace - with a wing painted in the colours of the UAE flag.

When, where and what time is Pope Francis' mass?

Pope Francis' mass will take place in Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, February 5, the last day of the Pope's visit to the UAE.

The mass will start at 10:30am.

How do you get tickets to Pope Francis' mass?

Nearly 120,000 people will witness the mass in person, but there is limited capacity. Tickets will be free-of-charge and will be distributed by the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia (AVOSA) Papal Visit Office.

The Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia covers the UAE, Oman and Yemen.

The majority of tickets will go to AVOSA, but a quota will also be reserved for the north Arabia counter-part.

Tickets will be distributed to individual parishes throughout the Arab region.

There will be a small number of tickets available for people outside of the GCC, and more details are due to be announced shortly.

How to watch the live stream Pope Francis' mass in the UAE

Those unable to see Pope Francis' mass live at Zayed Sports City will be able to watch via a live stream.

The mass will be live-streamed on the official website www.uaepapalvisit.org