Four-year-old Dubai pupil dies after being hit by car outside school

Girl died after accident at Greenfield International on Monday

A girl, 4, died when she was struck by a vehicle outside her school, police said on Monday.

The pupil was hit while she was standing with her mother in the car park of Greenfield International School at 3.40pm, police said.

Brig Gen Adel Al Suwaidi, head of Jebel Ali Police Station, said a woman motorist was reversing her vehicle and stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.

Both mother and child were crushed between the moving vehicle and a parked one.

The child died at the scene while her mother was rushed to NMC hospital with fractures.

“The car was reversing in a high speed, by mistake, and the mother and her daughter happened to be passing from behind it," Brig Al Suwaidi said.

“It was speeding to the extent that besides running over the girl and her mother, it caused damage to three cars that were parked.”.

Brig Al Suwaidi described the driver as African.

Police shared an image that showed the damage to the other vehicles.

An investigation is continuing. Police did not say whether the driver behind the accident has been arrested or taken in for questioning.

Last month, a security guard was killed when a parent also accidentally stepped on the accelerator.

Lil Bahador Pariyar died outside Universal American School in Festival City on October 14.

Police are still investigating and it is not yet known if any action has been taken against the parent behind the accident.