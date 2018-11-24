x

Saturday 24 November 2018

Dubai Ruler pays medical expenses of Russian mother who died suddenly

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has covered the medical expenses for a family who lost their mother due to sudden cardiac arrest

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stepped in to help Russian family with medical bills. WAM
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has given financial support to a family whose mother died from cardiac arrest during a visit to Dubai.

All of the late woman’s medical expenses at a private hospital, which total Dh840,000, will be covered by the Prime Minister, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the cost of transporting her remains to her country and the family’s travel expenses.

She was on vacation in Dubai with her family.

