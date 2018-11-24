Dubai Ruler pays medical expenses of Russian mother who died suddenly

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has given financial support to a family whose mother died from cardiac arrest during a visit to Dubai.

In a touching humanitarian gesture, @HHShkMohd extends financial help to a Russian woman who lost her mother due to a sudden cardiac arrest in #Dubai during a family trip to the city.https://t.co/FL0qjbMiF8 pic.twitter.com/2cicfvRANQ — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 24, 2018

All of the late woman’s medical expenses at a private hospital, which total Dh840,000, will be covered by the Prime Minister, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the cost of transporting her remains to her country and the family’s travel expenses.

She was on vacation in Dubai with her family.