CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: UAE visitors caught by passenger flight suspension 'will be looked after'

Authority for Identity and Citizenship says mechanism to allow their legal stay will be announced soon

Tourists visit the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Alia Jeiroudi/The National
Visitors to the UAE who could not leave the country after air and land borders were closed will be granted permission to stay legally.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said on Monday that a mechanism to allow their legitimate stay would be announced in coming days.

Earlier, the national emergency agency and the General Civil Aviation Authority suspended all inbound and outbound passenger flights to the Emirates for 48 hours.

Coronavirus: UK announces strict lockdown measures enforced by police

Coronavirus: 45 new Covid-19 cases in UAE

UK could be set for lockdown as London infections rise

"The ICA is keen to deal with various developments arising from the measures taken at regional and international levels to contain the spread of coronavirus, Covid-19, in a way that will ensure necessary care to all residents of the UAE," the authority said.

Updated: March 24, 2020 03:23 AM

