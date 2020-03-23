Coronavirus: UAE visitors caught by passenger flight suspension 'will be looked after'

Visitors to the UAE who could not leave the country after air and land borders were closed will be granted permission to stay legally.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said on Monday that a mechanism to allow their legitimate stay would be announced in coming days.

Earlier, the national emergency agency and the General Civil Aviation Authority suspended all inbound and outbound passenger flights to the Emirates for 48 hours.

"The ICA is keen to deal with various developments arising from the measures taken at regional and international levels to contain the spread of coronavirus, Covid-19, in a way that will ensure necessary care to all residents of the UAE," the authority said.