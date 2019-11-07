Abu Dhabi, UAEThursday 7 November 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Naoya Inoue battles past Nonito Donaire to unify bantamweight world titles

Japanese fighter was given a tough fight by the Filipino legend, who proved he can still mix it against the very best

Naoya Inoue, right, and Nonito Donaire during their thrilling fight in Japan. AFP
Naoya Inoue, right, and Nonito Donaire during their thrilling fight in Japan. AFP

Naoya Inoue cemented his status as one of the leading pound-for-pound boxers on the planet after he became the unified IBF and WBA bantamweight champion with a thrilling points win over Nonito Donaire.

After 12 absorbing and punishing rounds, Inoue was awarded the win via unanimous decision. Two ringside judges awarded the victory by wide margins, while the third gave it to Inoue by one round.

Read More

Canelo becomes four-weight boxing champion after knocking out Sergey Kovalev in Las Vegas

'A smile that lit up the room': Tributes pour in after boxer Patrick Day dies from brain injuries

As well as becoming a unified world bantamweight champion, Inoue also took home the Ali Trophy for winning the World Boxing Super Series finale and extended his perfect professional record to 19 fights.

While the Japanese fighter leaves the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan with all the belts and accolades, Donaire will receive plenty of plaudits and showed that even after 46 fights and at the age of 36, he still has the ability to trade with the very best.

Indeed, Donaire looked as though he could have caused a major shock in the ninth round when he rocked Inoue with a flush right hand to leave the 26-year-old in a spot of bother for the first time in his career.

Inoue, who was cut in the second round and sustained a bloody nose in the ninth, managed to regain his composure to see out the victory.

"I had double vision since the second round, but I was victorious and I am very proud of myself," Inoue said. "I believe that I have a bright future. Nonito Donaire was very, very strong. He is a true champion.”

Updated: November 7, 2019 06:41 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Iraqi activst and doctor Saba Al Mahdawi, 37, had been providing first aid at the protests in Baghdad before she was abducted on November 2, 2019.

Iraqi officials silent on abduction of Saba Al Mahdawi

MENA
WhatsApp and other free VoIP systems are banned in the Emirates. Dado Ruvic / Reuters

UAE may lift WhatsApp calls ban 'soon', says top cyber security official

Government
The UAE and Saudi introduced 5 per cent VAT in January 2018. The IMF in September urged Saudi to hike it to 10 per cent, sparking a debate about the future of tax. Alamy Stock Photo

UAE has 'no income tax plans' says senior government official

Government
Among the issues at the Dubai apartment are a kitchen that is not waterproof. Reem Mohammed/The National

Homefront: 'My newly purchased apartment is full of flaws. How do I resolve this?'

Money
A model of Burj Jumeira, the new tower set to be a centrepiece of the new Downtown Jumeira project launched by Dubai Holding in January. Wam

Sheikh Ahmed appointed temporary head of Dubai Holding

Economy