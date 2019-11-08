Tiger Woods picks himself for Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods after after putting his opening tee shot into the water. AFP

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 24: Tiger Woods of the United States hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the first round of the ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 24, 2019 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods of the United States watches his tee shot on the 13th hole. AP

Tiger Woods watched by a huge crowd at the Zozo Championship in Japan in October. Getty

American becomes first captain to use wild-card selection on himself

Tiger Woods has become the first Presidents Cup captain to use a wild-card selection on himself.

He will also become only the second playing captain in the competition, after Hale Irwin did so in the inaugural matches 25 years ago.

Since returning in early 2018 from a fourth surgery on his back, Woods has won three tournaments, including his 15th major when he won the Masters in April.

"It's going to be a lot of work, but [it is] something I've been looking forward to for a long time," Woods said.

In October, Woods equalled the PGA Tour record with his 82nd career victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan.

He said the trip to Japan – the travel as well as winning – convinced him he was fully healed from knee surgery he had in August and capable of playing in the Presidents Cup, which will be held from December 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

Woods also selected Tony Finau, US Open champion Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed.

The rest of the US team is Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson.

That leaves room for one more player, which could be current world No 1 Brooks Koepka, who had stem cell treatment in his left knee after the Tour Championship.

In announcing himself as his fourth and final pick, Woods said: "As captain, I'm going to choose Tiger Woods as the last player on the team.

"He's made ... nine Cups and he's played in Australia twice in the Presidents Cup, so this will be his third appearance as a player. And I find it interesting talking in the third person."

Woods insisted he will be well rested for the tournament and is confident there will be no repeat of his poor performance at last year's Ryder Cup.

Woods massively underperformed in Paris in 2018, losing all four of his matches as the Americans were thrashed 17½ – 10½ by Europe.

The 15-times major champion had arrived in France just after winning the Tour Championship in Atlanta, his first victory since undergoing a spinal fusion more than a year earlier.

"Last year was a bit different ... hopping on a flight that night [from Atlanta] and going straight to Paris," he said.

"And also, I think the emotional stress and the emotional release of finally winning an event coming back from my back surgery, that took a toll on me a bit."

Prior to the Presidents Cup, Woods will host his own event, the Hero World Challenge, in the Bahamas, with a 16-hour time difference.

The highs: 1997 Masters – Announces himself to the world with record-breaking 12-shot victory at Augusta, sealing first major title. Aged only 21, he set 20 new marks in all during the tournament, including youngest winner. Getty Images 2001 Masters – Prevails at Augusta to hold all four majors at once, dubbed the “Tiger Slam”. His golf the previous year, when he won nine events including three majors (US Open by record 15 shots), considered greatest single season in history. Getty Images 2008 US Open – Captures 14th major with superb play-off victory against Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines. Achievement all the more remarkable when later revealed he had double stress fracture of his left tibia. Getty Images 2013 Resurgence – Returns to form after high-profile scandal surrounding his personal life. Won five times, including the Players Championship, and regained world No 1 spot for first time since 2010. Getty Images 2018 Tour Championship – Wins for first time in more than five years, and after fourth back surgery threatened career, at season-ending event in Atlanta. Climbs to world No 13 having been ranked 1199 only 10 months previously. Getty Images The lows: 2009 PGA Championship – Creates unwanted history by losing his first major when holding the 54-hole lead. Posts final-round 75 at Hazeltine to miss out by three shots to YE Yang. Personal life unravels only months later. AFP Photo Personal scandal – Exemplary public image erodes when found bleeding and semi-conscious after car hits tree and fire hydrant outside Florida home on 2009 Thanksgiving weekend. String of extramarital affairs revealed, leading to divorce from wife Elin Nordegren and loss of sponsors. Undergoes therapy. Getty Images 2014 Honda Classic – Withdraws after 13th hole of final round citing back spasms. Heralds beginning of persistent back problems, leading to four operations in four years. Misses 2016/2017 majors; withdraws after first round of 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Getty Images 2017 DUI arrest – Arrested on suspicion of DUI in Florida in May after being found asleep at wheel of car with engine running. Later confirmed alcohol not a factor - Woods cited prescription pain medication - but police mugshot goes viral. Jupiter Police Department / AFP Photo Rankings low – Battle with injury leads to time away from game and loss of form, prompting a fall to No 1199 in the world by December 2017. Marks his lowest placing in the Official World Golf Ranking. Getty Images

The World Challenge finishes on a Saturday, giving the 11 members of the US team slated to compete in the Bahamas a chance to arrive in Melbourne on Monday, three days ahead of the first Presidents Cup matches against the International side.

Woods says his commitments at the World Challenge should not be too taxing. "I do have some duties there at night, but overall, it's a very easy week. And then our flight down to Oz will be easy, just long," he said.

Woods will lead a team that on paper is massively stronger than the Internationals, though the Ernie Els-led squad is far more competitive outside the US, losing by just one point in South Korea four years ago.

The South African's team consists of Marc Leishman, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, CT Pan,Haotong Li, Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and Cam Smith.

"On paper, we certainly have the advantage in the world rankings," Woods said. "Our players have earned that by playing well around the world and playing well in big events."